BLACKFOOT – While still sailing the uncharted waters of disincorporation, the Bingham County commissioners and former mayor of Atomic City along with Fire Chief Kevin Gray and others met to search for a working answer regarding fire protection for those who live in the Atomic City area as well as search for a solution for snow removal for the winter.
Chris Polatis, the former mayor, explained that he used to handle snow removal during the winter and has been trained to operate some of the firefighting equipment they have in their possession prior to being required to hand the keys over to the county. He wanted to know how the county would like to be notified if the area of Atomic City is in need of snow removal. It was explained that they will take appropriate actions to ensure that snow removal is taken care of so people of the area are able to travel safely to wherever they need to go. It would be the fire protection and prevention situation that would be the focus of those in attendance.
Chief Gray of the Blackfoot Fire Department was not sure how they will be able to ensure they will be able to provide fire protection to the area with response in a timely manner. The same questions were asked of different entities that are in the general vicinity, including the Idaho National Laboratory. The issue of response time continues to be at the forefront of the discussion, so the conversation steered in the direction of instating a fire district again.
The caveat to the traditional fire district that is more prominently seen in the area was the idea of requiring the people of Atomic City to pay into a fire protection fund each year that ensures that if a fire were to break out in their respective residences, they would have a volunteer fire department on scene quickly to begin fighting the fire. Those that opted out of paying into the fire protection would be subject to a nominal charge if a fire were to break out at their home to cover the cost of fighting it. It was expressed that this type of district appears to be more common in northern Idaho and has been found to be successful.
Polatis also discussed some of the issues they have yet to find an answer to regarding the future of their water system. The system was primed for a flow survey that was to be funded by a United States Department of Agriculture grant that was known as a surge grant. A surge test on a system tests its capabilities of demand on the system and whether it would be able to stand peak hours without risk of failure. Polatis continued to share concern that now that the USDA has pulled out of the agreement because of the disincorporation of the city that they will not be able to maintain the water system, ultimately resulting in failure. The commissioners recognized this concern and expressed that they too are worried about how this all turns out.
Although nothing was set in stone on Tuesday, the two parties involved continue to search for a possible solution, but are still in unknown waters at this point.