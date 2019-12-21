BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County commissioners have been searching these past months for someone to replace long-time Planning and Zoning Administrator Alan Jensen, who departed the position in September, but continue to come up empty-handed.
“We found two qualified applicants,” said Commissioner Mark Bair, “but one decided he didn’t want to leave Georgia and move halfway across the country to a strange place. The other one we did have hired, a man from New Mexico. He was supposed to arrive on the 15th of January but suddenly discovered he has a serious medical condition and had to withdraw. So we’re still looking.”
And the search could soon be bordering on desperation. The county is growing at a rapid pace, and someone is needed to help plan for the future of that growth, the commissioners said.
The search is complicated by the fact it needs to be the right person, someone who understands the rural nature of the county, said county civil attorney Chase Hendricks. “We don’t want someone who will come here and try to change what the county is. We need someone who understands our rural area and can help plan in the right way for our future growth, who can help us put together a comprehensive plan that meets our goals.”
Hendricks said he and the commissioners have held numerous work sessions with the P&Z staff during the past months to update the zoning ordinance. “It would be nice to have some help from a professional,” he said.
One of the problems they’ve found in their search, the commissioners said, is that none of the universities in the west offer a degree in planning and zoning administration. Graduates of the schools that do offer the course tend to head for bigger cities where the pay is better, they said.