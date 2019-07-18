SHELLEY – Today is a Ladies’ Night Out at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. The outing is from 6-8 p.m. in the library.
Shelley author Dayle King Searle will be the guest speaker. She will also be answering questions about her experiences as a writer.
Last November, Searle published her first novel that is entitled, “The Reluctant Courtship of Jack Allan.”
“I had this idea (for a novel) for a lot of years,” she said. “I have had some articles published but I finally decided to write the novel and get it published.
“The novel is a book of fiction that is based on my experiences as the wife of an Idaho potato farmer,” Searle said.
In the novel, Jack Allan, a young widower, relates his experiences raising wheat and potatoes in Idaho. It is set in a small Idaho town, similar to Shelley.
The book was published by Books to Go Now.
“It was, at least, as much work to get the book published as it was to write it,” Searle said.
A few of her books will be for sale.
The library hosts two Ladies’ Night Out events each year, one in January and the other in July.
At today’s event, a potato bar with easy toppings like chili or broccoli with cheese sauce will be served.
The event is free and open to whomever would like to attend.
Librarian Kaylene Christensen said, “Ladies will be able to roam the library, get on the computers and/or check out books.”