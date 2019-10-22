FIRTH – Katy Searle, Family Nurse Practitioner-Certified (FNP-C) at the Firth Medical Center will receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award today in Boise. She is one of six honorees who will receive this award this year.
“My name is on the award but, really, this is not just about me,” she said. “The whole team here has worked to make this happen.”
“We offer quality patient-centered medical service,” she said. “We focus on taking care of the whole patient. This is a family practice; we take care of the community, patients and the whole family.”
To serve more people, the medical center added more hours. The facility opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and two nurse-practitioners have been added — Karla Hess with women’s health expertise and Jake Barney who is fluent in Spanish.
“We are credentialed with all insurance companies,” Searle said. “We are trying to bring access to everyone; to be inclusive. We take cash patients. We like to think we have this little corner (of rural Idaho) covered.”
Firth Medical Center has consistently received 100 out of 100 points under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). MIPS is a scoring system designed by Medicare for payment.
“That’s not easy to do,” Searle said.
What does she like about rural health?
“The people,” she quickly replied. “I get to meet really good people. I love working here; I love helping people and I really like the people I work with.”
Searle graduated with her degree, Family Nurse Practitioner-Certified, from Idaho State University. Fifteen years ago, she was hired as the FNP-C at Firth Medical Center and started to work in the practice the day the facility was dedicated, which was six months after it opened.
Seven years ago, she bought the Firth Medical Center and has operated it as a “for profit” practice since that time.
“In Idaho, nurse practitioners have full practice authority,” she said. “We can practice on our own. We now have 11 employees and three nurse practitioners — all from Firth and Shelley.”
What is the most difficult thing to her about rural health?
“Getting paid,” she said. “Owning your own office is a challenge; it’s a challenge keeping the lights on.”
Besides being a FNP-C, Searle is also certified in rheumatology. Rheumatology is the branch of medicine dealing with the study and treatment of rheumatic diseases, like arthritis, lupus and auto immune disease, to name a few.
Before taking on the challenge of becoming a FNP-C, she was a med tech at the Pocatello Medical Center for 25 years.
Office hours at the Firth Medical Center, 114 S. Main in Firth, are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed for lunch from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
The office can be contacted by calling (208) 346-6614.
As stated on its website, the Idaho Rural Health Association honors and gives a personal voice to rural people, providers, advocates and communities across Idaho, as stated on its website. Nominations for the annual Rural Health Heroes Award point to shining examples of service and dedication to the people who call rural Idaho home.