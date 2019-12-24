“From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful, safe, and healthy New Year!”
It is with great excitement for me to deliver this holiday greeting to the community.
We are so blessed to be a part of this community. The love and support we have felt from you has been tremendous, and we work hard every day to give that back by providing you and your loved ones with high-quality, compassionate healthcare services. In addition, we do our best to recognize needs in the communities we serve and find unique ways to give back. We know that you have a choice when it comes to healthcare. It is our privilege to be the chosen healthcare provider for our patients; we are grateful for your loyalty.
We have such an amazing family of employees at Bingham. I would like to personally thank all of our physicians, board members, healthcare providers, nurses, volunteers, and support staff who work hard every day of the year. I would like to express how thankful I am for each of our team members. Regardless of where our employees work in the organization, they play a critical role in helping us achieve our mission of delivering an exceptional patient experience with every person they serve.
At Bingham Healthcare, we find ourselves reflecting on the past year, which has been an exciting time of growth, change, and transition. To accommodate for our on-going growth and innovative solutions to healthcare, we have continued to develop new programs and expanded into several new offices throughout the region. We are extremely grateful of everyone who has helped take our hospital and medical clinics to new heights.
I strongly believe that when it comes to healthcare, Idahoans deserve the best and that everyone in eastern Idaho should have more medical options from which to choose. Our growth represents the future of medicine and our vision to improve the quality of personalized care for all patients.
We understand that traveling out-of-town to see a specialty physician can present many challenges, so that’s why we are dedicated to bringing them to you. Just this past year, Bingham has welcomed 12 new medical providers to our growing healthcare network. We have added leading specialists to our medical staff in the areas of clinical psychology, ear, nose, & throat, gastroenterology, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pain management, primary care & urgent care, wellness and weight loss, and women’s health.
I am even more enthusiastic about all of the plans we have in store for 2020! Plans for next year are in sync with our past achievements and our future road map, as we continue making great strides in achieving our mission statement to advance every patient’s healthcare experience through innovation, compassion, and exceptional care.
From all of our team members, we wish you — our neighbors — peace, health, and much happiness this joyous Christmas season and into the New Year.
Jake Erickson
Chief Executive Officer