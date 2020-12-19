BINGHAM COUNTY – Bingham County Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen as well as building official Cody Gordon met with Bingham County commissioners Wednesday afternoon to discuss suggested changes to the building code as well as adopting the International Building Code 2018 revision.
The previous version of the IBC that Bingham County used was from 2013 and since has been outdated for quite some time. Due to the change to new building codes, the county continues to hold pubic hearings surrounding the changes to the code where members of the community are welcome to listen in and provide testimony in favor, against, or neutral to the updating. This most recent public hearing was the second hearing to be held by the county and they will hold their third and final hearing on the subject on Dec. 23.
The International Building Code 2018 is being adopted statewide and will be the standards set forth for the upcoming years. During this second hearing, resident Justin Jepperson wanted to address a concern with the commissioners regarding the lack of information surrounding the use of a wood-burning stove — not to be confused with a fireplace. Jepperson made that distinction early, explaining that because of the lack of information, it has been hard to decipher the intent behind the building code regarding the installation of this specific type of stove.
Commissioner Mark Bair verified with civil attorney Chase Hendricks regarding a possible appeals process for Jepperson so that if for any reason there would be a denial on a building permit because he has a wood-burning cooking stove, he would have options to bypass the denial. Hendricks confirmed that he would be able to go through the appellant process, and the commissioners would then have the authority to overrule the decision made by the building officials. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring piggybacked off of Bair’s question, asking if he has had any issue with insurance companies being interested in providing him homeowner’s insurance. Jepperson explained that his insurance agency that he uses verified the model on multiple occasions as well as the uses and confirmed that they would be willing to insure the home without issue.
The IBC governs how a contractor or person or entity should build a building or home, giving directions on most specifics regarding construction.