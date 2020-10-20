SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.
October 21
Turkey Pot Pie
Corn
Cottage Cheese Salad
Baking Powder Biscuit
Fruit Cobbler
October 22
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 23
Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice
Oriental Vegetables
Fruit
Egg Roll
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
October 27
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 28
Salisbury Steak
Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Salad
Oatmeal Roll
Cake
October 29
Fit & Fall Proof Class
10:15-11:00
11:15-12:00
October 30
Chili Cheese Dog
Coleslaw
Jell-O w/Fruit
Pumpkin Choc. Chip Cookie
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.
We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.
October 21
No Activities
Pork BBQ Ribs
Soup/Salad
October 22
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Lasagna
Soup/Salad
October 23
9-10:30 Breakfast
12:00 Last day to pre-order Cinnamon Rolls.
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution
October 24
8:30 Zumba Gold
October 26
8:00 Walking Group
9:00 Haircuts
1:00 Hot Ball Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Turkey over Mashed Potatoes
October 27
9:30 Fit & Fall
10:30 Helping Hands
11:00 1 p.m. Cinnamon Roll Pick-up
Baked Potato w/Chili
Soup/Salad
October 28
No activities
Chicken Sandwich
Soup/Salad
October 29
9:30 Fit & Fall
3:30 Zumba Gold
Pork Chops
Soup/Salad
October 30
9-10:30 Breakfast
11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution