SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal. If you always want a meal we can put you on our Elite Club and we will make you a meal unless you call the day before to cancel. Call us to order your Bakery Items on Wednesday. Bakery items are $4.50/dozen.

October 21

Turkey Pot Pie

Corn

Cottage Cheese Salad

Baking Powder Biscuit

Fruit Cobbler

October 22

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 23

Teriyaki Chicken w/Rice

Oriental Vegetables

Fruit

Egg Roll

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

October 27

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 28

Salisbury Steak

Potatoes w/Gravy

Green Beans

Fruit Salad

Oatmeal Roll

Cake

October 29

Fit & Fall Proof Class

10:15-11:00

11:15-12:00

October 30

Chili Cheese Dog

Coleslaw

Jell-O w/Fruit

Pumpkin Choc. Chip Cookie

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is open to the public for congregate meals. Lunch is served Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Limited activities are running. Please call us if you have any questions at 208-785-4714 or check our website for more information at seniors4ever.com.

We encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the Senior Center except when eating.

October 21

No Activities

Pork BBQ Ribs

Soup/Salad

October 22

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Lasagna

Soup/Salad

October 23

9-10:30 Breakfast

12:00 Last day to pre-order Cinnamon Rolls.

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution

October 24

8:30 Zumba Gold

October 26

8:00 Walking Group

9:00 Haircuts

1:00 Hot Ball Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Turkey over Mashed Potatoes

October 27

9:30 Fit & Fall

10:30 Helping Hands

11:00 1 p.m. Cinnamon Roll Pick-up

Baked Potato w/Chili

Soup/Salad

October 28

No activities

Chicken Sandwich

Soup/Salad

October 29

9:30 Fit & Fall

3:30 Zumba Gold

Pork Chops

Soup/Salad

October 30

9-10:30 Breakfast

11:00 -12:30 Food Distribution