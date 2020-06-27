SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS
193 W Pine Street
(208) 357-3621
During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal.
July 1
Book Club 2:00 PM
Art Class 4:00 PM
Lasagna
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Garlic Bread
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
July 3
Sausage Links
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Hashbrowns
Cucumber Cilantro Salad
Fresh Fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER
20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot
The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Activities will resume the week of July 6.
June 29
Chicken Pot Pie
June 30
Pork Chops