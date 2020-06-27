SHELLEY SENIOR CITIZENS

193 W Pine Street

(208) 357-3621

During this time we are offering a curbside meal service for our congregate meals until at least July 10. The Shelley center is hoping to open July 15. If you would like a meal please call the Center 208-357-3621 on Tuesday for a Wednesday meal, and Thursday for a Friday meal.

July 1

Book Club 2:00 PM

Art Class 4:00 PM

Lasagna

Mixed Vegetables

Fruit

Garlic Bread

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

July 3

Sausage Links

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Hashbrowns

Cucumber Cilantro Salad

Fresh Fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

BLACKFOOT SENIOR CENTER

20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot

The Bingham County Senior Center reopened its doors to the public for congregate meals on June 15. Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday Breakfast will be served between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curbside pick-up will continue through the end of June for those wanting it. Curbside pick-up time will be 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Friday Breakfast. Food distributions will be on Fridays at 11 a.m. Our new hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Activities will resume the week of July 6.

June 29

Chicken Pot Pie

June 30

Pork Chops