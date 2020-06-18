BLACKFOOT — There’s another food pantry in Blackfoot that’s going largely unnoticed, and it’s got a large amount of food to give to the community so it doesn’t go to waste.
The pantry is at the Bingham County Senior Citizen Center at 20 E. Pacific St., and food distribution takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center’s west door on NE Main St.
The food is fresh and includes produce, meat, dry goods, bread and pastries, and dairy products such as milk and cheese, among other items such as canned goods and pasta.
“We have enough food for over 100 people coming in regularly,” said Pam Beus, the center’s executive director. “But we could easily feed over 200 people with what we have coming in. And it’s not just for senior citizens, it’s for anyone in the community.”
The center gets food delivered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. There is no criteria for people to receive food. The only questions asked involve how many people are in the household, whether anyone in the home is under 18 and over 60, or if the recipient is homeless, questions that are asked for food bank tracking only.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost, provides the meat given out at the center.
“The food we give out is very fresh,” Beus said. “We have enough food to feed a family of four up to a week.”
This isn’t a one-time thing at the senior center, Beus said. It’s an ongoing need to empty their pantry’s shelves so nothing is wasted.