BLACKFOOT – The following persons appeared Monday before 7th District Judge Darren B. Simpson for sentencing or arraignment on felony charges.
Cody Duane Garner, 40, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to five years fixed and five years indeterminate for burglary for breaking into a camp trailer at Camping World in February. He was sentenced to five years fixed and nine years indeterminate for grand theft for stealing a televisions set, a generator, and propane tanks during the burglary. He was also fined $1,500, ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs, and reimburse Bingham County $500 for the cost of his public defender on each of the two counts.
A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dismissed in exchange for the guilty pleas to the first two charges.
Jared Hammond Hunt, 22, Lehi, Utah, changed an earlier plea of innocent to fleeing or attempting to elude police officers to guilty in a plea bargain that dismissed a charge of assault and battery of a police officer and the enhancement of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said the state would not oppose a withheld judgment of no more than a year and probation for Hunt so long as he is treated for a mental condition and pays restitution to the Idaho State Police.
Hunt was accused of fleeing from police at speeds up to 120 mph on Interstate 15, and hitting a police car with his vehicle. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was set for Oct 7.
Tony Galloway Jr., 52, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance. His jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 19 and a pretrial conference for Sept. 6. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.
James Ryan Loosemore, 42, Perry, Utah, had his sentencing for possession of heroin and methamphetamine continued to Sept. 3.
Juan Jose Pacheco, 38, Blackfoot, was sentenced to two years fixed and four years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction over Pacheco for 365 days after which he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it.
Helen R. Gericke, 35, Pocatello, had her arraignment on a charge of possession of methamphetamine continued to Aug. 19.