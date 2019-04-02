BLACKFOOT – Sentencing is scheduled Monday at 2 p.m. in 7th District Court for Eugene Ruff, the 62-year-old man who shot his wife, Bettilee Ruff, to death with a rifle in their home last July.
Ruff was initially charged with first-degree murder in his 62-year-old wife’s death, but the charge was reduced to second-degree murder following plea negotiations between his attorney and the Bingham County prosecutor.
According to court records, he subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder with the understanding that both his attorney and the prosecutor would recommend an indeterminate life sentence.
According to police reports, Ruff told the responding officers that he and his wife had been drinking together the night of July 5, 2018, when they began to quarrel and he shot her with a .22-250 caliber bolt action rifle. He then called 911 and reported the shooting. They found the victim had been shot in the torso and was dead on their arrival. The couple would have been married for 44 years this January.
Ruff has been held in the Bingham County Jail under $1 million bond since his arrest.