BLACKFOOT – As we head into the final two weeks of the state football playoffs, eastern Idaho is well represented with a number of teams making the semis this week with a chance to play for a state championship next week should they continue to win.
Included in that group are Highland and Rigby in 5A; Blackfoot in 4A; both Sugar-Salem and Snake River (who play each other) in 3A; and North Fremont and West Side, the top two ranked teams in 2A.
Listed below, courtesy of IdahoSports.com, are capsules of how these teams made the the semifinals this week.
5A Classification
Highland 27, Borah 21
The Rams kept Borah superstar Austin Bolt in check Friday night, limiting the Lion quarterback to just 52 yards on the ground. Ian Hershey booted two fourth quarter field goals, each from 35 yards out, putting the Rams ahead before the Highland defense killed Borah’s final drive of the game. The Rams advance to the state semifinals for the third year in a row and will take the long road trip north to face Coeur d’Alene 7 p.m. Friday.
Coeur d’Alene 31, Mountain View 21
The Mavericks looked to be on the cusp of a miraculous comeback late into the state quarterfinal action. Quarterback Jake Prka threw for 249 yards on 29 completions, while running back Trent Elstad gained most of his 78 yards on a 51-yard scamper to put the Vikings on the board in the first quarter. Gunner Giulio bookended the night with a 67-yard touchdown to put the game away, stifling Mountain View’s momentum as the Mavericks were looking to overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. Coeur d’Alene hosts Highland for a semifinal showdown 7 p.m. Friday.
Rigby 56, Eagle 20
Quarterback Keegan Thompson scrambled for three touchdowns to extend Rigby’s seven-game winning streak and earning his team a trip to the state semifinals. Both the Mustangs and Trojans looked to be ready for a back-and-forth battle after 28 combined first quarter points, but three different Trojans found the end zone in the second to pull away. Running back Brigham Youngstrom finished with 171 yards, just behind Thompson, and found the end zone twice. Rigby will face its biggest challenge yet, as the Trojans will travel to Boise for a showdown against the undefeated Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 7 p.m. Friday.
Rocky Mountain 33, Timberline 20
The Timberline Wolves fell short of a fairytale ending to their season, falling to conference rival and undefeated Rocky Mountain. The Grizzlies felt the heat put on by the resilient Wolves, who put up 14 fourth-quarter points thanks to a Lachlan Johnson 30-yard interception return and a 36-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters. But the Rocky Mountain defense proved immovable down the stretch. Grizzly running back Devon Fox powered his way to 171 yards and a touchdown, 131 of them coming in the second half to help Rocky bleed out the clock and squander any chance for a Timberline comeback. The Grizzlies will look to add to their 22-game winning streak as Rigby pays a visit 7 p.m. Friday.
4A Classification
Blackfoot 42, Minico 14
By the time the whistle sounded, signaling the end of the first quarter, the Blackfoot Broncos were staring down the barrel of a 14-point deficit and a potential end to their 2019 season. But those 14 points allowed against the Minico Spartans would be the last the Bronco defense would concede, as Blackfoot scored 42 unanswered. Running back Teegan Thomas put Blackfoot on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run following a Minico turnover, and the rout was on from there. Thomas finished the game with 149 yards and scored again in the second quarter with a 41-yard sprint to the end zone, tying the game at 14. The Broncos will need every bit of offensive firepower next week, with a kickoff at Nampa scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Nampa 35, Bishop Kelly 28
Nampa opponents likely had one game plan throughout the 2019 season: stop Donavan Estrada. And that plan, however simple and straightforward, has failed time and time again. The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw for three touchdowns against the Knights and ran for another two, finishing with 292 total yards of offense. Bishop Kelly’s defense looked capable of limiting a Nampa offensive attack after holding the Bulldogs scoreless through the first quarter, but a trio of Estrada touchdowns quickly buried the Knights’ 14-point lead. Nampa hosts Blackfoot 6 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
Kuna 21, Vallivue 18
A matchup between two dynamic offenses should have produced at least more than 14 points before halftime. But after two quarters, the Falcons and Kavemen found themselves locked in a defensive battle, with Kuna leading 7-6 when both teams headed to the locker room. The Kavemen backfield and frontline limited quarterback Lan Larison to just 37 yards on the ground, taking away the bread and butter of the Falcon offense.
Kuna quarterback Sean Austin threw four two touchdowns, while the defense held off Vallivue’s fourth quarter drive, preserving Kuna’s perfect 2019 season. The Kavemen host Middleton 7 p.m. Friday.
Middleton 45, Jerome 16
Running back Trenton Johansen must have grown tired of the Jerome Tigers hanging around for three quarters of play, as the Viking workhorse bruised his way to three fourth quarter touchdowns, decisively putting the game away. Johansen finished with 334 yards, with two of his touchdowns coming more than 40 yards out. The Vikings will look to knock off undefeated Kuna in the semifinals 7 p.m. Friday.
3A Classification
Sugar-Salem 47, Gooding 20
It took Gooding the entire game to score as many points as the Diggers put up in just the first quarter. The uncharacteristic night for the Senator defense was all Sugar-Salem needed to jump out to a 20-0 lead, thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Hadley Miller for a combined 57 points. Running back Sam Parkinson led the Diggers on offense for the rest of the game, finishing with 144 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Sugar-Salem takes on Snake River 12 p.m. Saturday in Holt Arena for the 3A semifinals.
Homedale 35, Fruitland 7
Quarterback Daniel Uranga helped put up 28 points for the Trojans, capping off a successful 307-yard night against Fruitland. Uranga found his favorite target, Nelson Lomeli, eight times for 213 yards and three scores. Undefeated Homedale hosts undefeated Timberlake 1 p.m. Saturday.
Snake River 34, Teton 14
The Panthers avenged their Oct. 4 loss to Teton. Running back Treyton Young finished with 174 yards, helping put Snake River up 21-0 at halftime. Armando Garza’s fourth quarter touchdown with eight minutes remaining pushed the game just out of reach for Teton. The Panthers will take on Sugar-Salem 12 p.m. Saturday in Holt Arena.
Timberlake 42, Weiser 33
The Wolverines managed to match Timberlake’s offensive pace for most of Friday’s game, but Josh Yanez catapulted the Tigers to 14 points in a matter of seconds just before halftime. The Timberlake receiver forced a fumble on Weiser’s last kickoff return of the half. Then, Yanez caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Spencer, putting Timberlake up 35-21 heading into the second half. The Tigers travel to Homedale for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
2A Classification
West Side 43, Cole Valley Christian 22
Running back Jaxon Moser propelled West Side over Cole Valley Christian after the Pirates fell behind in the second quarter. Moser finished Friday’s game with 133 yards and three touchdowns, as the West Side offense rushed for a total of seven touchdowns. The top-ranked Pirates host Melba 1 p.m. Saturday.
McCall-Donnelly 48, Declo 7
The unbeaten Vandals had little problem blazing by Declo on their way to the semifinals, as quarterback Peter Knudson threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Knudson found the reliable hands of DJ Green five times, as Green tacked on 150 yards and two of Knudson’s four scores. No. 2 McCall-Donnelly hosts No. 3 North Fremont 6 p.m. Friday.
North Fremont 44, New Plymouth 19
The Huskies’ perfect record looked to be in danger following a 19-7 New Plymouth lead in the second quarter. But halftime adjustments on both sides of the ball righted the wrongs of the first half, as North Fremont shut out the Pilgrims in the second half while scoring 37 points of their own. Riggen Cordingley ran for 224 yards and six touchdowns in a run-heavy offensive scheme that overwhelmed the Pilgrim defense. North Fremont will travel to McCall-Donnelly for a 6 p.m. Friday showdown in the semifinals.
Melba 36, Bear Lake 20
The Melba offense caught fire against a dominant Bear Lake defense. Easton Bunnell ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs, accounting for more than half of Melba’s 433 yards of offense. The Mustangs will play West Side 1 p.m. Saturday.
Only one of the semifinal games listed above will be held in eastern Idaho, the game between Sugar-Salem and Snake River, which will be held at Holt Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Be sure to support your favorite team in any way that you can, including watching the streaming telecasts on IdahoSports.com if that is a possibility.
Portions of this article were provided by IdahoSports.com.