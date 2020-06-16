FIRTH – Quick action by the Firth City Council to secure the last of the funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for a long-awaited overhaul of the town’s sewer system was not in vain.
Firth Mayor Brandon Jolley stated that although the plans that were originally underway did not go as hoped, the money that they were trying to set aside for Firth was returned back into the national USDA account.
With the money returned to the national account, Firth ran the risk of not receiving the more than $2 million grant that they had rushed through the paperwork in the previous council meeting to secure. Although the risk was there, they received the grant through the national account and now the project is ready to start.
David Noble from Forsgren Engineering addressed the council, explaining that they are ready to get the project underway, and the contractor is more than happy to start early. Noble felt that it would be a good idea to start early, but the council needed to decide on the matter. If they were to start early, the construction would start before the end of the month and the equipment is already on-site.
Members of the council had minimal questions but were happy to hear the news. The council also heard news on a few local issues, including issues with people littering in the park, overstaying in the campground, and rundown property in town.
The rundown property’s owner was asked to attend the meeting to address the council. The question was presented to the owner regarding the capability of cleaning up the premises, removing blight, weeds, old appliances, and other rubbish. He responded that he feels he could have it done in the next 30 days, which in essence means by the next city council meeting.
Garrett Sandow, Firth’s city attorney, explained that it would be best if he can get the work done before the next council meeting, or as much as possible, so the item can be on the next agenda as well. Sandow suggested that the owner report to the council regarding the progress he has made, and that it would help them in the process.
The property also has a building that had previously caught on fire and is now considered a collapse risk. The building will need to be demolished as well, but the council will decide on the time frame for that in the future.
The next major information item on the agenda was discussion regarding increased use of the park and campers overstaying the limit. The council was happy to announce that the park was full of campers and people looking to recreate, but reminded people to pack their litter out with them. They have had a serious problem with people partying and leaving trash in the river bottoms, creating an unsightly scene and may end up in the river, spreading pollution.
Councilwoman Amy Johnson expressed concern for the area and is concerned that there may be more going on in the back parts. She wanted to bring it to the rest of the council’s attention so that they can be more vigilant.
The last item for discussion was that of moving a fire hydrant near the fire station. It has been hit a few times by vehicles, raising concern that it may be better served if it moves. They will explore the options, but City Clerk Robert Dial said it would be the fire district’s financial responsibility to fulfill the request.
Dial also made the fire chief aware that their 1,000-gallon fuel tank is too close to a water well, taking them out of compliance. He advised it be moved, and they sell the tank to purchase a smaller tank.
“I don’t see any need for more than a 200- or 300-gallon tank,” Dial stated.
Dial is a licensed water operator and informed the council that the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) would not provide a waiver for the tank, even if it were encased in a concrete barrier. Dial asked if the tank is double-lined, which is unknown. He suggested they address this issue during the Shelley-Firth Fire District’s next meeting.