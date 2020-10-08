BLACKFOOT – Rex Moffat, Blackfoot wastewater treatment plant superintendent, addressed the city council on Tuesday evening regarding a potential sewer realignment on South Broadway Avenue in Blackfoot. The realignment project would cost upward of $400,000 but will be offset by the additional connections to the city service.
The request to do the realignment came into the scope after people asked about the potential of developing property which would currently require a $59,000 connection fee. Now, with the realignment project passed by the council, other actions will come into play.
A developer in the audience spoke about creating a potential tiny home subdivision with modular tiny homes for those who wish to live a more simple life. The tiny homes would be placed on foundations as per the requirement through the city code, and would be put in place of a trailer park in Blackfoot on South Broadway.
The land owner explained that currently the trailer park has two tenants that would be allowed to stay in their current places because they are the only two locations up to code, while the other renters would have first option for the spaces to place a tiny or modular home.
Councilman Chris Jensen explained that this is not the first time the city has done this and was not an issue as development came into the area. Councilman Bart Brown added that this is the current situation on Merkley Lane, where the city has extended a sewer line the length of the road and continues to see connections to it.
The developer wants to place homes on the property by November, assuming the sewer lines are installed. The developer will be paying the whole amount, according to Moffat and the city will be reimbursing the developer that amount because of different stipulations that take place in the approval processes. The total will come out of the capital improvements fund, which has the money in the budget to allow the building to take place. It is estimated that it would cost an additional amount if the city contracts with someone.
Brown asked the developer about the tiny homes, wanting to know more about how they will be built and how they are brought in. The developer explained that they are contracted with a business in Pocatello that brings in mobile homes, and they have modulars in Roberts that can be brought in and placed in the area, or put on a foundation.
Moffat explained that they cannot put anything on this ground until the sewer lines have been realigned. The developer is trying to fulfill a need expressed by Spudnik Equipment Company and Premier Technology, who have made it clear they would like to see affordable housing available in the direct vicinity of their businesses.
The council voted unanimously in favor of passing the alignment project.
SEWER RATE INCREASE
The council held a public hearing surrounding rate increases in the city, specifically the next installment of the sewer rate increase. The sewer rate increase is a five-year plan that will total 18% total increase, and will be an additional $2.04 for each Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU).
The council had already voted in favor of the price increase, and help an additional public hearing to allow input from residents of the city.
Mike Krehbiel was the first person to speak and started immediately with the issue about the cost for commercial users. He is concerned that the increase will adversely affect the businesses.
Alan Monson spoke next, with concern that the amount increased will exceed the 18%. Both concerns were answered by the mayor and Garret Sandow, explaining that this is part of a five-year plan that has already been approved, and that despite the concerns for the price increase, Blackfoot will remain one of the least expensive places to pay for city sewer services.
Furthermore, the funding is necessary to help finish the second phase of the Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Plant revitalization process. If the improvements are not complete and a failure took place that proved Blackfoot’s facility out of compliance, the charges assessed to the city would be $100,000 a day until the proper repairs are made.
The final parts of phase two will be complete in April 2021, and they will be exploring the option of an additional project that will last an additional 80 days and be the rebuilding of the number two clarifier. The members of the council approved the resolution that would continue the fee schedule as presented.