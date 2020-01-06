BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is getting the new year off to a busy start with shows scheduled Jan. 16 and 18.
BPAC kicks off the new year with the New York City-based tribute show “Shades of Buble.” This three-man group has been thrilling audiences worldwide with tight harmonies, smooth choreography, and dashing good looks while performing some of the best music ever written. The concert will take place Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15, and $10, and are available at blackfootpac.com or (208) 317-5508. All seats are reserved.
“Shades of Buble” has entertained tens of thousands worldwide with recent headliner engagements onboard Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Holland America cruise lines as well as sold-out concerts at performing arts centers across the U.S. This three-man group gives audiences of all ages a chance to experience the great songs of some of the most celebrated artists in American music. Delivering a program comprised only of songs recorded and performed live by Grammy-award winner, Michael Buble, the concert will celebrate Buble and the music that has made him famous.
Known to many as the “modern Sinatra,” Canadian crooner Michael Buble has reintroduced standards like “Feeling Good,” “Fever,” “That’s Life,” “My Way,” and “Mack the Knife” to a new generation of listeners. More recently, Buble’s original chart-topping pop hits like “Home,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and “Everything” have garnered him multiple awards and helped him break sales records at some of the world’s most famous arenas and concert halls.
“Shades of Buble” honors, but does not imitate, the sophistication, retro-style, and high-energy fun that Buble himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with breathtaking new vocal arrangements that capture the famous three-part sound of the “guy groups” from the ‘50s and ‘60s. From Sinatra to rock-and-roll to Elvis to Motown, “Shades of Buble” will bring the best of American music to the stage.
RAWHIDE ‘N ROSIN
When a song is sung in perfect harmony, magic happens. The musicians that have been making the magic happen are local musicians Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer, and Shelby Murdock. The trio will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Crofts and Palmer came together in 2005 to combine Mindi on vocals, yodels, and bass guitar and Vincent on guitar, mandolin, or fiddle, and vocals. Murdock joined the duo two years ago when she added her amazing fiddling technique to the group. The trio’s unique arrangements of songs of the west along with some down-home humor and stories continue to charm audiences wherever they play.
Vince and Mindi’s music has been featured on the PBS series “Outdoor Idaho” and they were honored at the Western Music Association Festival in New Mexico as the Harmony Duo of the Year. Their first CD “Longing for the Range” received a glowing review in the fall 2008 issue of Western Way magazine. Vincent has also been awarded two Commission on the Arts Fellowships. Their two CDs “Longing for The Range” and “Where The West Begins” have both spent time in the top 20 play-list charts of the Western Music Association.
Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for children (up to age 18). They can be purchased at blackfootpac.com and (208) 317-5508.