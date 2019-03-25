BLACKFOOT — Shane Gifford seemingly was born with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Gifford took over The Realty Company here from his father, Gary, early this year. But he’s been working on making his presence known in business and in renovating buildings beyond that.
Gifford, 46, started selling real estate with his father in 1996. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1991 and went to Ricks College before taking real estate classes which led him to his father’s business. Now that the father has retired, the son is working out of a home office in Groveland, where he’s able to do a lot of business just from his smartphone.
“That’s become ‘the office’ for the modern-day realtor,” Gifford says of the portable device. “It cuts down a lot on overhead when it comes to running a business.”
The younger Gifford developed quite a taste for sales early on.
“I’ve always been interested in sales, going back to when I was a kid,” he said. “Selling books, candies, earning prizes, all those things kids do in school for fund-raising.
“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit.”
Gifford went from selling the smaller items to opening up a brass store, The Brass Bonanza, at 343 W. Judicial while he was still in high school.
Watching his father run a business did influence him in his younger years, Gifford said. But for Shane, it’s come naturally.
“I’ve enjoyed talking to people, being in sales,” he said. He’s also gotten into renovating historic buildings such as the Milmor, flipping houses (about 35-40 altogether), working on projects through the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency. He’s served on the board of the Blackfoot Association of Realtors.
“It’s rewarding taking something and making it even nicer,” Gifford said. “I’ve done all things when it comes to real estate.
“I enjoy it. It’s nice to help beautify the area.”
Gifford says his business philosophy revolves around doing his best to treat people the right way, and to be as helpful as he can be.
“When you do right by people ... that’s important when it comes to doing business around here,” Gifford said. “I like to be open and honest with people. People make a big investment in real estate. I want to make it a good investment.”
Gifford said the real estate market seems good in the area, though there’s a low inventory right now.
“But if it’s priced right and it’s clean, property is going pretty quickly,” he added.
“It’s nice to carry on the family business. I want to be here to take care of customers.”