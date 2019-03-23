BLACKFOOT — The Diva Dance studio has two champions in its midst.
Both of them have defied some major odds.
Shantel Schild, 20, is the daughter of Diva Dance owner Wendy Schild and her husband Shawn. She was born with cerebral palsy.
Kylie Slayton, 10, is the daughter of Kim Adams. She was born with spina bifida.
When Kylie demonstrated her dance techniques Friday morning at the studio, she performed to Carrie Underwood’s song “The Champion.” It’s an attitude that fits both girls.
Shantel is the more reserved of the two girls while talking to her, but she still gives it her all on the floor. Kylie doesn’t seem to hold back an awful lot in any sense.
Wendy Schild has close to 200 dancers at her studio. She’s taught dance going on 31 years.. She said she was almost going to quit dance because of Shantel’s disability, fearing that Shantel wouldn’t be able to do as well as her sisters.
Wendy said doctors told her Shantel would never be able to walk. But Shantel didn’t let that stop her. Dancing takes her to a whole new level.
“The doctor later said it was the best therapy for her,” Wendy said. “She started out doing solos in a walker, then hand crutches. Now, she just goes for it. She can do a lot on the floor.”
Shantel has been dancing since she was 4.
“I like it,” Shantel said. “It helps me keep my muscles looser.”
She said her fellow dancers are supportive of her, and spectators give her an extra boost.
Adams said Kylie’s doctors also didn’t know if she would be able to walk. Kylie showed her gutsy attitude when her mother said that in the interview, blowing a raspberry at the very thought.
This is her sixth year of dancing.
“This is good for her self-esteem, her self-confidence,” Adams said. “She proved those doctors wrong.”
Wendy approached Kylie three years ago about doing a solo, which she’s taken to easily.
“She loves to be center-stage,” Adams said.
“It’s really, really fun,” Kylie said. “It helps my arms a lot. At the end of the day, after all that dancing, I need a hot bath.
“The support I get is cool.”
Both girls have won trophies in a variety of competitions, including nationals.
Adams said scoliosis has led Kylie to need titanium rods in her back, and she needs braces to walk. None of that stops her from bringing out her best.
“I try not to let anything hold her back,” she said. “As a mom, I try not to set limits in what she can or can’t do. She can do a lot of things.”
When asked how much she loves dancing, all Kylie could do was bounce on the floor with excitement.
“It’s been really fun to watch their improvement,” Wendy said of the girls.
“Kylie wasn’t this confident six years ago,” Adams said. “She really picked it up when she started doing solos. She’s got a very big personality.”
Wendy said dancing has been wonderful therapy for both girls.
“I would love to just have a class made up of special needs students like Shantel and Kylie,” she added. “These two girls are very confident and proud of themselves, and they should be. They do a marvelous job. And when they win awards, no one holds it against them. They’ve earned them.”