This weekend is sure to entail a visit from the Easter Bunny, hunting for brightly colored eggs, eating a feast, and coming together as family for joy and reflection.
This holiday is also another marker that spring has finally arrived, temperatures will continue to go up, the sun with shine more often, and many will take advantage of the weather shift at the chance to plant gardens and flower beds.
The agriculture community will have a similar reaction to the weather with the planting of fields. Spring-planted crops in eastern Idaho include wheat, barley, potatoes, corn, oats, sugar beets, and more. Planting season typically includes tillage and fertilizer application. Even fall-planted crops will require applications of pesticides to maintain plant health as well as additional fertilizer for continued growth.
In order to accomplish covering a large number of acres in the short window of time to get crops planted, farmers need to move their equipment from one field to the next, often utilizing highways and county roads. While many farmers try to take advantage of low traffic hours, there are times when that just doesn’t work out. This results in the presence of farm equipment on the roads during higher traffic times.
It’s important for the driving public to know that farm vehicles are designed to move slowly, whether equipment is large or small. Idaho law states that farm vehicles may not travel over 25 mph unless they’re designed to travel at higher speeds. To help alert other drivers on the road to this slower pace, farm equipment is marked with reflective red and orange triangle-shaped signs on the back. At times, farm equipment may also be accompanied by escort vehicles that will travel ahead or behind them a short distance at the same speed with their flashers on.
When approaching farm equipment, keep in mind:
- Be careful when approaching and passing slow-moving farm vehicles. They are difficult to handle at higher speeds and are usually wider than personal and commercial vehicles. It requires a lot more concentration to operate farm equipment vehicles safely and the driver may not be aware of a vehicle that comes up quickly, especially from behind.
- Give extra room, even for oncoming equipment, do not tailgate, and pass only when safe to do so. Do not try to beat oncoming traffic.
- Machinery that is half on the road and half on the shoulder may suddenly move completely onto the road. Machinery may take up more than one lane to avoid obstacles such as road signs. The shoulder of the road may also not be able to support the weight of the equipment in certain spots too.
- Farm equipment may require the driver to swing to the left or right before making a turn in the opposite direction. Watch for blinkers on the tractor, hand-signals from the driver, or the presence of a field entrance or farm driveway, and then wait to see if the farmer is turning before you make any decisions to pass.
- Do not assume that the equipment is moving over to allow you to pass, but rather, stay aware and well behind the farm equipment. This will only take a few seconds and requires your patience.
In addition to planting crops, ranchers will also be moving livestock from winter ground to summer grazing. This will require large vehicles on the roads as well as occasional road blockages from trailing herds.
Many sheep ranchers rely on their bands (large herds of sheep) to move themselves, so sheep may travel by hoof many miles over several days. This means you may encounter sheep traveling down a county road as well as being crossed over several highways to reach their destination. The sheep will be accompanied by herders on all-terrain-vehicles, foot, and horseback. The sheep ranchers need to move their bands as efficiently as possible for the sake of their young lambs that have a lower endurance for the long travel.
While many cattle ranchers have the option of moving their cattle to summer grazing by semi-trucks and stock trailers, they too may need to move cattle by hoof in the same manner as sheep. Often on highways, orange road signs will be placed at points where a large number of livestock will be crossing to alert drivers.
In addition, livestock semis and stock trailers also require a wide swing when making turns and will require more time to slow down and accelerate when loaded. If traveling down a highway that has a livestock crossing sign, observe both sides of the road and be prepared to stop. Stop far enough away so as not to startle and disrupt the animals that are traveling on hoof.
We’re all needing to get somewhere, so this spring as you travel the roads, please keep an eye out for farmers and ranchers as they too need to get somewhere, while also taking on the large responsibility of producing food for the world.