SHELLEY – There is a uniqueness to this town of just over 4,400 people located on the north end of Bingham County. It has the feel of a smaller city, largely steeped in faith and conservative values. It's a bedroom community, about seven miles south of Idaho Falls.
But it's also taking on more of a feel of a larger town. It's had the potato processing facilities that now house Basic American Foods (formerly the R.T. French Co., then turning to Pillsbury) for years which has always been a major employer, along with GPOD. Now it has the Golden Valley Natural jerky and meat snacks plant which employs roughly 600 people with – according to Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe – the potential to grow even more. There's a good-sized shopping complex around the Broulim's supermarket.
Shelley is a growing community. Pascoe, who's been the city's part-time mayor for the past five years, is aiming to see it grow even more.
He sees that growth among the challenges the city faces.
“Having room to grow, that's been the big challenge for us,” Pascoe said. “It's tough to get people annexed. Bingham County hasn't figured out annexation.”
He said it's amazed him how many times he gets people wanting to build new housing in some form in the city, but the city doesn't have the inventory for that.
Even then, there are new apartment units coming in, townhomes are really needed with with some slated to come in this spring, along with plans for a 35-lot subdivision which Pascoe said has been needed for a long time.
“The community is a great community, we have plenty of city services, it's just getting property for the city to grow that's been a challenge,” he added.
The city's crime rate has been low, Pascoe said. The city has a police force of seven full-time officers with room for one more.
“Everybody's hiring now. We just need more housing now with subdivisions,” he added.
Despite the growth that Shelley has seen, Pascoe still sees his town as a bedroom community with one of the largest cities in the state just a short drive away, offering the atmosphere of a smaller town but boasting the convenience of things such as being a short drive away to air transportation.
As for the character of Shelley, aside from the faith-based side of the city, he sees events such as the annual Spud Day celebration as helping to keep that community spirit alive.
“Most people are friendly,” Pascoe said. “It really doesn't matter what religion you are. When there are people in the community that are in need, there are always people willing to help. That's what makes a great community, and that's what we have here.”