SHELLEY – Shelley School District trustees approved a four-day school week in a unanimous 5-0 decision Thursday night. The four-day week will begin in the 2020-21 school year.
A discussion followed as each trustee explained how he or she arrived at his or her decision.
Trustee Scott Fredrickson said, “In making this decision, I feel like a parent with 2,300 children. A lot of heartfelt study, growth, time and commitment have been taken into consideration. No matter what side of this issue you are on, your opinions have been heard.”
After the trustee discussion, Vice chair Lisa Marlow proposed approving a four-day week to begin in the 2020-21 school year. Kara Higham seconded the motion.
The vote was taken in alphabetical order, with chairman Cole Clinger voting last to make the final decision if there was a tie vote.
“I am in favor of a four-day week,” stated Fredrickson, Higham, Marlow, Brian Osterman, and Clinger.
“In the three years I have served on this board, this is the scariest moment for me,” Osterman said. “I have spent as much time on this issue as I spent choosing my career.”
Osterman said he wrote down all the pros and cons. Some of the pros were student achievement, organization, discipline, and respect. Other items on his list included increased student morale and motivation and as well as increased family time and increased teacher/administrative retention.
“Teachers are our direct link to our children,” Osterman said. “It is estimated our children spend 40 percent of their time in school with teachers. The cost savings is fairly minimal.”
Though Osterman’s con list was shorter, it was significant.
“Classified employees are losing hours and days,” he said. “Some families will have a need for day care which is a challenge for some.
“School is a safe place for some children; special education programs might suffer a little bit. We will need to devise plans and strategies to work better.”
Osterman asked, “Whose responsibility is it to teach our children? Where is a parent’s role in education? It depends on our values.”
He concluded by saying, “I truly believe, moving forward, our children will excel.”
Marlow said, “In preparing for this decision, I have read a lot of articles. It is hard to make a decision when you know not everyone will be happy with it. We (trustees) care so much for children in Shelley.”
She based her decision on schedule and teacher recruitment. “What schedule works best for us? What would draw teachers, such as math teachers, here?
“I am excited about some of the opportunities that could be open to our students on Fridays,” Marlow said. “I think a consistent schedule would benefit Shelley. Whatever the decision is, I’m sure we will do really well.”
Clinger said, “This is a complicated issue; it impacts everyone in the community. There is so much up to interpretation.
“I received these two emails in a row. One read: ‘We must put family first and have more time at the end of each school day.’ The next one read: ‘We must put family first; we need Fridays off.’
“My decision came down to two questions: Is this what’s best for students in Shelley’s schools? If I have a single parent or dual income parents, I need to be able to explain to them why (this decision) is worth the hardship. We have a great community and a great district.”
Clinger continued, “This would help in recruiting and retaining quality teachers. We are between a rock and a hard place. Last year we lost three teachers to Firth because they can get the same salary as Shelley while working a four-day week. In Idaho Falls, the salaries are better because the district uses its supplemental levies to support teacher salaries.
“There is a minor savings. I am excited about the opportunities on Friday for students to get exposure to help them reach their potential. This decision is not made lightly.”
Fredrickson said, “Each trustee has put a lot of heart-felt study, growth, time and commitment into this decision. Whatever are your opinions on this subject, they have been heard.
“This decision impacts the community as a whole as well as administrators, teachers, and children. During the public comment meeting, I wanted to applaud the young mother who said having Friday off would be difficult for her but her responsibility as a parent could not change. We will adapt.
“What is best for our kids?” Fredrickson said. “Some pros (for the four-day week) are recruiting and retaining quality teachers. There are less absences. Teacher morale increases. The possibilities of online classes or opportunities for non-college bound students on Fridays are exciting.”
Higham, who was sworn in to her position in January, said, “I would like to say I was lied to. When I was encouraged to run for office, I was told the job was fairly easy and I would be aware of what’s going on. I have had many sleepless nights.”
She continued, “I am deeply concerned about our classified staff and the length of days for younger kids. Our focus is to educate children; to provide the best education we can and to help students be college-ready. There is also food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined as children who don’t have food at home. Better morale leads to better leaders. We want our teachers to be the best they can be.”
Clinger said, “This is an emotionally charged issue. Whatever the decision, ‘we burn the ships’ — we join together as a community. We all need to be on the same page for our children to give them the best education.”
After the meeting, teachers were excited the decision was made.
“Speaking as a teacher, I would say Shelley teachers are ready to work with whatever decision the trustees made,” one teacher said.
In other business, Sunrise Elementary librarian Sarah Miller was recognized as the employee of the month. Shelley High School senior Mazzie Colvin was recognized as the high school student of the month.
The trustees met in executive session for the superintendent evaluation. They enthusiastically endorsed Chad Williams as Shelley’s superintendent. Williams started in the position July 1, 2019.
“We are still in a honeymoon period; we are certain Chad will take us great places,” Clinger said.
“I love honeymoons,” Williams said.
Williams proposed a rolling three-year contract for him as superintendent and said he would like to see the board work to give the classified staff a percentage increase in salary.
Trustees approved Williams’ contract with a unanimous vote.
Williams also suggested changes to Board Policy 301.20. Since voters approved trustees to go into office in January rather than July, a new trustee has no time to evaluate a new superintendent. The suggestion was that the superintendent would be evaluated in November, with a decision made in December. This was moved to a second reading during the March board meeting.
Trustees approved the Shelley High School Acadeca (Academic Decathlon Team) request to travel to Coeur d’Alene for its state convention March 12-15.
The renewal of the financial agreement with Piper/Sandler Financial Services was also approved by the trustees. The fee for the financial services is $1,750 per year for the next five years.