BLACKFOOT — Voters in Shelley Joint School District 60 comfortably passed a $575,000 per year supplemental levy Tuesday, while in Aberdeen there was an uphill battle to approve a $950,000 per year levy.
With all of the votes counted in Shelley and a simple majority needed to pass, 65.62 percent (647 votes) were in favor of the two-year maintenance and operations levy, while 34.38 percent (339 votes) were against.
At press time Tuesday night, only early voting and absentee ballots were available from Aberdeen, which showed 61.76 percent (21 votes) against and 38.24 percent (13 votes) in favor of their two-year levy request for maintenance and operations.
Aberdeen Superintendent Jane Ward had expressed nervousness earlier in the day over whether the levy would be approved.
Fort Hall and Springfield precinct results were not available at press time.
In the presidential primary, Bingham County voters were overwhelmingly backing President Donald J. Trump on the Republican ballot at nearly 95 percent, with Joe Walsh at just under 2.5 percent and Bill Weld at just over 1 percent.
On the Democratic ballot, Joe Biden had a comfortable lead in the county vote at 47 percent with Bernie Sanders at 35 percent.
Daniel Clyde Cummings was leading comfortably in the Constitution Party vote at nearly 38.5 percent.
Results will be updated on the county’s website and in Thursday’s Bingham County Chronicle.