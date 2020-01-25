SHELLEY — Gene Sherman lends an artist’s touch to everything he does at his shop, Wildlife Watercolors, whether it’s matting and framing, doing photo restorations, or selling his own watercolor artwork.
And he doesn’t want his customers to feel like they have to pay an arm and a leg to enjoy what he does in his studio at home or at the shop located at 169 S. Emerson in Shelley.
His prices for matting and framing are a third to a half lower than other shops doing the same thing. He makes prints for artists that are “print on demand.” He has a vast selection of his own artwork on the wall at his shop, with scenes of Yellowstone and Jackson that are available for gifts and awards with a personalized touch.
He even applies that artist’s touch to the photo restoration work that he does.
“I don’t want people to have to sell their first-born to have a matted and framed picture,” Sherman said.
He’s been doing printing, matting, and framing for 20 years after retiring from his job at the Idaho National Laboratory, where he worked for 37 years as a design engineer.
Art is his first love, which makes his “retirement” that much more enjoyable.
He takes his wares to summer art shows, where his work has attracted a lot of attention. He has unique mats that go with his own wildlife prints.
He does “float mounting” which is fairly unique, making the picture seemingly pop out of the frame.
He brings that critical eye of an artist to photo restoration as well. Among his notable restoration work, there was an old black-and-white photo a woman brought in showing her father with some Navy buddies. There was an unattractive mark in the middle of the photo, and the picture had been folded which created vertical cracks in a couple of places. Through his artistry with Photoshop, he was able to remove the mark and much of the cracks, bringing it back close to its original state.
“People have historical family heirlooms that they want to hold onto,” the Pocatello native said. “People are knocked out by the fact that this kind of restoration could even happen.”
Sherman teaches watercolor classes at his shop on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, starting in the fall and going through the spring.
He got to study with Zoltan Szabo, a world-renowned watercolor artist who helped him expand his talent, step by step, starting from the beginning strokes. He brings Szabo’s methods to his own teaching.
“I was a pretty good watercolorist before, but with Zoltan I thought of all kinds of things to improve my own work,” Sherman said.
He enjoys painting scenes from Yellowstone Park and Jackson Hole, places he likes to visit, but he’s also painted historic areas in old-town Pocatello and Idaho Falls along with other nearby locations.
He’s proud of his work on retirement gifts he does on a contract basis with the INL, adding that personal touch to each piece of artwork.
“People say they love the art, but they think the matting and framing is spectacular,” Sherman said. “I try to do that lost art — customer service. At other places, people can run the machines but they don’t have the artistry that I bring to it.”
If someone wants a painting of a fish, he’ll include aquarium gravel and flies in the frame to go along with it to make it unique.
Art was something that attracted Sherman at an early age, going back to when his family didn’t have a television in the 1950s so he put his own creativity to work, even drawing futuristic cars. When he turned 12, he asked his mother for a ream of paper as a gift so he could work on his drawing. At 14, he filled out an application at a food store as a sign painter, and he got the job.
“Ralph Oxley was their sign painter, and before he left he took pity on me and showed me some things which helped me get started,” Sherman said.
He painted signs into his mid-20s, getting contracts with different stores, before he went to work at the INL. He kept his artwork as a hobby.
“When I retired in 2001, I decided now would be a good time to go to art shows,” Sherman added. “People liked my art, but the matting and framing and prices really drew them in. I didn’t retire so much as I changed jobs.
“Some people have a high opinion of their work, but they need to be realistic when it comes to pricing.”
His advice on how to improve is simple.
“Paint, paint, paint.”