SHELLEY – Children and parents were invited into the world of scientific discovery on Friday evening at the North Bingham County District Library.
Henry Charlier, aka “Dr. Picklestein,” is a chemist at Boise State University. He demonstrated some science experiments to challenge the children to think and explore.
“I became a scientist when I was in the third grade because I looked through a microscope,” he said. “Through a microscope, you can see things in great detail that you might not have seen before.”
He then proceeded around the room to discover what things looked like under a microscope. The microscope was hooked up to a stereopticon that could project and enlarge what the microscope was seeing. Then the images were projected onto the wall.
The subjects of the microscope search were the children in the room. Some of the objects examined included a child’s hair, a part in a child’s hair, a scab, and dry skin.
“A microscope does not improve a person’s appearance,” Picklestein said.
Using the microscope, he then proceeded to let kids see his eye, ear and nose and what his beard looked like up close.
The overwhelming response was, “Yuck.”
“Scientists are curious people,” Picklestein said. “Scientists do not have all the answers but they have all the questions.”
Scientists devise an idea or a conjecture. This is called a hypothesis. They then make a supposition about what will happen when the hypothesis is tested.
“If the experiment proves your conjecture was right, good for you,” he said. “If your supposition was wrong, don’t feel bad, just change your supposition.
“You can do experiments at home,” Picklestein said.
He demonstrated this by using two pieces of wax, placed one on top of the other. The piece of wax on top looked white; the one underneath looked gray.
In other experiments, he used fire in one experiment and he gave a jar a silver coating in another.
“When you warm things up, the chemical reactions work faster,” he said.
In another experiment, by combining dish soap, hydrogen peroxide and fluoride (iodide), great heaps of foam was formed.
In another, loud noises were created.
“In my chemistry lab at BSU, I work with four women and two men,” Picklestein said. “Women and men make great scientists.”
He added, “My lab has made some outstanding progress in cancer chemo-therapy in the past two weeks. We expect to make an announcement about our progress soon.”
At the end of the program, door prizes were handed out. Books were given to children and cake pops were served to everyone.