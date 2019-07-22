SHELLEY – Hometown author Dayle King Searle was the guest speaker at Ladies’ Night Out last Friday at the North Bingham County District Library here.
She introduced her first novel and took questions about “The Reluctant Courtship of Jack Allan.” Thirty-six ladies attended this outing and enjoyed the speaker and the potato bar.
“The novel is a book of fiction that is based on my experiences as the wife of an Idaho potato farmer,” Searle said.
In the novel, Jack Allan, a young widower, relates his experiences raising wheat and potatoes in Idaho. It is set in a small Idaho town, similar to Shelley.
“Everyone in town is trying to get Jack married off; everyone in town but Jack,” she said.
How did Searle become interested in writing?
“My fourth grade teacher gave us an assignment to write a poem,” she said. “I discovered I loved writing. I wrote some poetry and short stories and did some freelance work, but that doesn’t pay well. Time was a factor; I had six kids and was very busy.
“I have always been an avid reader and I was intimidated about getting anything published. About 10 years ago, I read a book that wasn’t very good and I thought: I don’t know how this woman got this published. That took care of the intimidation part.
“The first step in writing is the rough draft. Words for writers are like clay; you need to get it on paper.”
It took her two to three years to complete the novel with feedback from friends and family and rewriting.
“All the changes made the final product better,” Searle said.
“The best advice I received about writing came from the high school creative writing teacher. He advised: ‘Don’t fall in love with your work.’ I wrote in the evening; which cut into my reading time.”
Getting the book published was almost as much work as it was to write it, she said.
She researched the big five publishers, self-publishing books, and smaller publishing houses.
“The smaller publishing houses are competitive because of the availability of digital copies and print on demand,” Searle said. “Books printed on demand are not printed until they are ordered. The books have soft covers.
“Publishing etiquette requires that you submit your work to only one editor at a time,” she said. “It can take from weeks to months to hear back from a publisher. You need to be able to handle rejection because the book and the characters in it become almost like a new baby to you.
“I thought I would be so excited if a publisher said it was interested in publishing my book. The publisher, Books to Go Now, wrote me to say they were interested in publishing my book. I spent the next two days wondering: ‘What’s the catch?’”
Books to Go Now was the eighth publisher to whom Searle submitted her work.
The publisher pays Searle royalties. She also has a blog titled Dayle King Searle and invites people to peruse the site and leave comments.
Her second book is at the rough draft stage. “It is not a sequel. It’s about a ballerina,” she added.
Searle is the wife of Ron Searle, the transportation supervisor for the Shelley School District. The couple has six grown children.
Her book is available in digital form from most online book stores such as Amazon, barnesandnoble.com, and Apple Books. It’s available in print at Amazon.
Upcoming activities at the North Bingham County District Library, located at 197 W. Locust in Shelley, include:
- Each Thursday, a writer’s group meets in the library at 7 p.m.
- On July 31 at 5 p.m., a party to celebrate the end of summer reading program will take place at the library.
- In October, a Wizard of Oz party is scheduled.
The next Ladies’ Night Out is Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.