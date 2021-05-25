SHELLEY — The board of trustees for the Shelley School District held their most recent meeting on May 20 and had a full agenda of items to be discussed.
Leading off was a motion to not go into executive session and it was passed unanimously.
A review of positive happenings went directly into recognition of the employee of the month and the student of the month and in both cases, there were numerous patrons in attendance to view and applaud the recognition.
The employee of the month is the new and current athletic director, Josh Wells. As stated by Principal Burke Davis, “Josh is as hard working as anyone we have ever had in the main office. He is continually looking to see where we can make improvements within our athletic department and we have seen improvement in every area of our athletics.
“Josh is also here tonight to express his ideas for adding two new sports to our program, swimming and tennis. He feels the time is right to add swimming immediately and maybe tennis by next year.”
Shelley competes in the High Country Conference which currently offers both sports for conference championships and the state is holding state tournaments in both sports currently as well.
Josh has done the research and will present his thoughts to the board a little later.
There were some personnel recommendations (resignations, retirements, new hires and discussion of substitutes made to the board who listened attentively and recognized those who were retiring.
There was discussion of the negotiations that went on between board representatives and the Shelley Education Association regarding the new teachers contract and it was announced that the SEA recommended a 2% increase and an increase for all administrators as well, mainly to offset any losses from the year that has been COVID-19. It was met favorably by the board who will finalize the contract and present it at a later date.
Ratification of all April bills was made and approved.
There were no requests for patron input.
Next up were several reports pertaining to the district.
First was the budget, ESSER, bond status. The bond which was just passed has been sold and the advancement of payment has been made and put into a separate account as recommended. The actual contract is set to be signed on May 27.
A report from the School Resource Officer Wes Hayman was given and he was congratulated on the fine job that he has been doing, especially since he spreads his time between all of the schools in the district. The notion of adding a second resource officer was brought up and discussed. Officer Hayman commented that it would allow for more contact with students in a positive light, letting them know that the police are friends, not someone to be afraid of and better patrol of parking lots and streets around the schools during school hours. It was set for further discussion at the next meeting or two.
Graduation was discussed and it was emphasized that graduation would be on Tuesday, May 25, in the Main Gym beginning at 7 p.m.
Finally, a discussion of board goals was entered into and it was felt that the board was well on its way to accomplishing all of the goals set for this year, but there were several of the goals that were continuing on for another year or so.
As far as new business goes, the first action item was to ratify the recent negotiations between the board and the SEA, the Master Agreement for FY22 and it was passed by a 5-0 vote.
Action item number two was on the swimming team and the tennis team. At the request of Mr. Wells, the tennis team was put on the back burner and tabled for now, but serious discussion was had about the swimming team and the opportunities it would give current students who are not currently active with a sport at Shelley High School.
A very detailed budget was presented that included startup costs and money that would go to the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center for practice and meet times and the benefits to the students. The board took action and voted 5-0 in favor of funding the program initially and seeing where it could go. The new advisors/coaches were in attendance and were very excited at the vote.
There was a review of when the annual budget hearing review would take place and the date has been set in June and will be of interest.
There was a vote taken to suspend Board Policy 3050, 5a & b and also Policy 2605 as per explanation by Superintendent Williams and the board voted 5-0 in favor of doing so.
There was also a first reading and moving forward for a second reading on Policy 3085P which also met a vote of 5-0 in favor.
The final discussion item was the end of year Banquet which is set for May 27 at 1 p.m. in the Shelley High School cafeteria.