SHELLEY – The Shelley school board held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 21. While there may have been a relatively full agenda, it was mostly business as usual, although the meeting was streamed via Facebook to the area.
A report on the goings-on at the high school was presented by Principal Burke Davis and most of what he reported upon was for the upcoming school year, in anticipation of the new four-day school week.
He made a recommendation that the credit requirement for graduation be dropped from 54 credits to 48 credits, primarily because of the surrounding school districts and few credit hours being offered in the shortened week. The classes are extending out to where the students will be in class longer for each class period, but there will be shorter class time due to the longer days and shorter weeks.
He also requested that physical education credit requirements be dropped from two to one. There will also be an emphasis on computer classes. This will not be a requirement, but a suggestion and an emphasis.
There was also a reminder about the 2020 graduation and a reminder that it was taking place at the Motor Vu Drive-In and not the SkyVu Drive In as had been reported on some social media outlets.
There will also be a barbecue for the seniors scheduled for July 18.
Grading for this spring has been adjusted from a pass/fail criteria to allow for students to request a letter grade so that grade point averages will not be affected. This is in response to the “Hold Harmless” suggestion so that no student can be penalized when applying for scholarships and financial aid in order to be admitted into the college of their choice.
There is also an overall focus on learning rather than grading, especially for this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board is also going through the schedule of events for the fall semester and is working on ensuring that nothing is left out that has been planned in the past. It is hoped that the entire school year will be scheduled out before the students return to classes in August.
Comments were also made regarding the state-mandated budget cuts for 2020-2021, the summer grounds plans were discussed, a report on Grab n’Go meals and notice of Teacher Appreciation Week.
There was also discussion of how the board was going to assign board goals for 2020-2021 and a report on the accomplishments of the board goals for 2019-2020.
There was an action vote on some unfinished business, which included BP 2210P which was passed 5-0.
There were also a number of first and second readings of updates to current policies and they all were either approved by a 5-0 vote or tabled until the June meeting.