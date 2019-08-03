SHELLEY — The City of Shelley held a workshop Thursday night to discuss details of the budget for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.
The members of the council sat down with the city government’s department heads and mayor to review details of projected revenues and costs and whether taxes and fees would be increased.
During the first part of the meeting, Shelley City Clerk and Treasurer Sandy Gaydusek presented several different scenarios for the city’s finances, profiling how different rate increases of taxes and utilities fees affected the city’s expenses and balancing its budget.
After some involved discussion on the different fee and tax scenarios provided by Gaydusek, the council proposed increases in water and sewer fees. A public hearing on the new utility rates is not required according to state law since the increases are less than five percent.
The council also proposed to take the full levy increase in property taxes allowed under state law of three percent. Councilman Jeff Kelley remarked, “Just to keep up with inflation, we have to increase the budget every year.”
Other than the increases in water, sewer and property tax, the city elected not to take any foregone during 2020, nor will Shelley raise its garbage collection fees. The city currently charges $14.95 for residential garbage pick-up.
Sewer rates in 2019 were $44.90; the proposed 2020 rate will be $46.10, an increase of 2.45 percent. Water rates for 2019 were $20.50; the proposed 2020 rate will be $21.04, an increase of 2.63 percent.
When all of the utility rates are added, the total fee for 2019 was $80.35. The proposed total for 2020 will be $82, which is an overall increase of 2.05 percent.
Not all aspects of Shelleys expenses are final. The participants in Thursday’s workshop discussed whether leasing police vehicles would save the city money in the long run.
Shelley recently received a prospectus for vehicle leasing from Bancorp, an East Coast financial services firm incorporated in Delaware. Bancorp has recently approached several municipalities in east Idaho with similar proposals.
The participants at the workshop discussed the pros and cons of leasing agreements in general. They also discussed shopping around to compare leasing costs available for other companies. The council resolved to investigate further with efforts in comparing rates to be headed up by Councilman Adam French.
The council also discussed spending $30,000 to replace shower fixtures at the city pool and to fix and relocate some of the facility’s concrete infrastructure. The city department heads proposed various capital improvements and capital equipment acquisitions, including selling off the city’s 20-plus-year-old Ranger pickups and replacing the old blue Dodge pickup which has suffered recent multiple breakdowns. A new pickup has a projected cost of $32,000.
The street department asked for a traffic sign trailer at a cost of $17,500. The administrative office staff requested a new copier at $5,500. The parks department asked for a pitcher’s mound priced at $1,200. All of these items would provide many years of use.
The council also discussed a plan to reduce the cost of mailing out its utility bills every month.
A company called Freedom Printing out of Orem, Utah, can print and mail all the city’s utility invoice postcards for $0.39 per invoice. This represents a cost savings since the city currently spends $0.35 for postage alone and then must add the cost of the card stock, printing, and labor to produce the bills in house every month.
The council approved the purchase of a pickup, a pitcher’s mound, the sign trailer, and the pool fixtures and concrete as items in the 2020 budget. Other budget items discussed are still under consideration. For example, the council asked Gaydusek to investigate the costs of buying versus leasing a new copier.
Shelley will need another session to work on the budget between now and the council meeting on Aug. 13, when the city administration will present a preliminary budget for approval by the city council. Once approved, the budget proposal will be published for public perusal. The public hearing for the proposed budget will be on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.