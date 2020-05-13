SHELLEY – The Shelley City Council discussed plans for summer recreation and growth Tuesday night. Mikel Andersen of the Parks and Recreation Department addressed the council about soccer, baseball, and the pool.
Starting with soccer, Andersen explained that the soccer program has started practice as of this week, but is down around 20 players from last season and will start games as early as next week. The program currently has 230 players involved and provides an active outing for the youth following the stay-at-home orders.
Baseball season has also been moved off of the back burner with sign-ups completing this week before Andersen holds the draft. Players will be drafted to their teams on Friday with sign-ups being turned in by end of business today. Practices will commence next week and games following the week after that.
After the report on baseball and soccer, the council turned its attention to the first item on the agenda, opening the municipal pool. The city had sent a request to Gov. Little’s office for clarification on the procedures for a pool to reopen during the pandemic. Andersen explained that some of the information that needs to be expressed to the public would include that swimmers coming to the pool will need to arrive ready to swim; there will be no use of the locker rooms until further notice. Second, plans of starting swimming lessons will need to be made so that lifeguards can be trained as well as open registration for new swimmers.
Concerns for COVID-19 contact were at the forefront of the council as they asked Andersen about the chemicals’ capability of killing the virus. He responded that from all studies, it should kill it. The concern for contact or contraction are the primary reasons for keeping the locker rooms closed. Continuous concern about alerting the public about the proper precautions needed as well as the process Shelley will take to reopen the pool were apparent.
Andersen spoke with both Ammon and Ross Park about their plans for reopening. They both plan on June 1 as their start date, but are waiting on more specific instruction from Gov. Little.
The council voted in favor of reopening the pool and plans to do so by June. Some processes will need to be completed before they are able to do so, including hiring lifeguards for the season, getting the chemicals balanced correctly, and the boiler serviced.
The council will explore options to share the rules and risks with parents to properly educate those in the community to follow the CDC and Gov. Little’s plans for reopening businesses. The council voted unanimously in favor of opening the pool.
The next item on the agenda was review of the plans for new development near Shelley. The plat was reviewed Monday by the county commissioners, and would be approved with five stipulations. The council voted to table the item as they wait for information from the developers regarding their plans going forward. The council plans to explain what they expect from the developers.
Following the pool and proposed development would be Police Chief Rod Mohler addressing the council. He explained that the high school will be doing a parade in town on Friday, May 22, to celebrate the graduating class of 2020. They had originally asked to use Main Street, but were shut down on that part of the route for traffic and safety issues. The seniors will be on flatbed trailers with no more than 10 per trailer to be in compliance with Gov. Little’s distancing order. Once the route is decided upon, the Bingham News Chronicle will publish it.