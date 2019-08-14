SHELLEY – The Shelley City Council met Tuesday night for an hour and 15 minutes to expedite an agenda of nine items, including the title transfer for the senior center, a Halloween trunk-or-treat event, public hearings for fee increases, discontinuing fall and spring cleaning for alleyways, and a new police vehicle.
The consent agenda of minutes approvals and building permits was approved by the council. The permits were for two homes and a fence.
SCHOOL AND SPEED
Police Chief Rod Mohler reminded everyone at Tuesday’s meeting that school starts next week. The street-side flashers will be be turned on at the beginning of the week to help drivers be aware that children will be back inside local school buildings by the end of the week. Local law enforcement will start to issue speeding citations once the flashers are activated.
“Slow down,” Mohler told everyone. “School starts next week. It’s all about education and we can give (drivers) that with a ticket,” the chief added.
In a related matter, council member Adam French reported that the city now owns two solar-powered speed-tracking signs. Mohler said he would like to have the speed signs set up on S. Park Avenue and E. Fir Street, near Sunrise Elementary School
SHELLEY SENIOR CENTER
Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis presented the council with a request for transferring the title of the Shelley Senior Center from the county to the city.
The county would like to transfer ownership to avoid difficulties which the center has had in the past for applying and receiving grant money. The county’s title to the building created confusion and paperwork headaches as recently as last year when the city initiated a grant for the center. The grant organization required county involvement because they owned the physical premises.
“There are three senior centers that we (Bingham County) have funded for years,” Lewis remarked. “We own the buildings for the Shelley and Aberdeen centers but not for Blackfoot. The county provides operating funds for all three.”
Lewis stated that, like Blackfoot’s senior center, ownership of the building by Shelley would not change the county’s financial support for the Shelley Senior Center’s operation.
The city would assume the liability coverage for the center if it owned the center’s building. Shelley obtains its liability insurance through the member-owned Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP, pronounced “i-crimp”), an insurance pool for government agencies and county and municipal governments in Idaho.
The city council voted to accept ownership of the senior center building if they could receive sufficient assurances regarding Bingham County’s commitment to funding operations at the center. Lewis said the county would be happy to work with the city on that.
UPCOMING PUBLIC HEARINGS
City Clerk and Treasurer Sandy Gaydusek reported that the city’s public hearings for the 2020 fiscal year and for utility and service fees would be on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
“We will be publishing the tentative budget twice, on this Friday and next Friday, and also putting it on our website,” Gaydusek said. “Our sewer fees are going up 5.9 percent, from $44.90 to $46.02 per month, so those have to go to public hearing along with contractor meter fees for connecting to hydrants and the new park event rental fees.”
The city was approached in July about the rental of the city’s park for a weekend car show which currently uses a park in Idaho Falls. The city responded favorably but realized that Shelley does not currently have a list of detailed park rental fees that would be applicable to an event like a car show. The council voted to create such a fee schedule; and now that it has been drafted, it must go to public hearing before it can be voted on.
The city currently charges contractors $20 “per load” of water for construction work. Public Works Director Justin Johnson proposed a more realistic fee schedule to compensate the city’s water-use expenses for contractors. Small scale use is tentatively projected at $25 per connection and $25 per month for usage. For large scale use, the city proposes to charge $50 per connection and $5 per day for usage.
Both types of connections require the use of a back-flow device or water meter, which cost the city around $600 and $800, respectively. Contractors will be responsible for any damage to the city’s meters. The city has recently seen a much higher water usage request rate from contractors and developers working in and around the city and its impact zone.
The hearing on Aug. 27 will cover the city budget, budgets for the city’s two urban renewal districts, the sewer fee increase, and the new fees for contractor water connections and public park rental.
NEW POLICE VEHICLE
After discussing leasing options for police vehicles at two previous council meetings, the council authorized the outright purchase of a new police vehicle.
French took on comparing the pros and cons of leasing from Bancorp or from US. Bank at the July meeting. He reported back that due to the very different approaches of the two firms toward leasing, “It’s not like comparing apples and apples at all.”
Mayor Stacy Pascoe remarked that in trying to deal with Bancorp, “They have one contract and they are not changing it for anybody.”
The council resolved that it would like to observe how well the new leasing contracts taken on by other eastern Idaho governments work out over the next one to two years before reconsidering whether a leasing option is right for Shelley.
POW-MIA RECOGNITION DAY
Mike Spencer from the David D. Bleek American Legion Post in Shelley gave a presentation to the council on POW-MIA Recognition Day. The Shelley members of the American Legion will be holding a memorial ceremony to honor prisoners of war and those who are missing in action on Sept. 20 at the Hillcrest Cemetery at 7 p.m.
“There are eight MIAs from Idaho,” Spencer remarked. “Our ceremony to honor them and all others who are POWs or MIAs will take around 30 minutes.” He also related a brief history of POW-MIA Recognition Day for the benefit of the meeting attendees.
Spencer assured the council that the recognition ceremony would not conflict with the Tater Trot earlier in the day, which is the first activity related to Spud Day on Sept. 21.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Downtown business owners Stephanie and Flint Christensen of the #Treats store asked for a street closure in order to hold a “trunk or treat” event on Halloween.
“We would like to request blocking part of West Pine (downtown) in order for local businesses to hold a trunk or treat event,” Flint Christensen said. The event will be hosted by downtown businesses and will offer a safe and friendly environment for children on Halloween.
After a brief discussion, the council approved the request.
RECREATION DEPARTMENT
Recreation director Mikel Anderson reported that flag football was off to a good start. He also mentioned that the cost of lighting for the recreation department to use the fields at Sunrise Elementary School would be around $8,000.
Anderson did state that the city residents should confine themselves to using the city’s parks and sporting facilities; and advised that no one should be using the fields which belong to the local stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Council member Kim Westergard reported that over the summer, the city provided 93 more swimming lessons compared to last year.
PUBLIC WORKS
Shelley owns property near North Bingham County Park which it currently leases for farming. The farmer, Brent Christensen, has installed a water meter and fixtures on the property’s well and six-inch water line for an approximate cost of $3,800.
The city council voted to reimburse Christensen for half the cost upon submission of his receipts for the work since the work improves the city’s property and benefits both parties.
Johnson from Public Works reported that water well sampling for the year was complete and that the city would be continuing with its regular Idaho Department of Environmental Quality-required monthly water system sampling. He also noted that the several street projects which needed to be completed before school starts would be finished probably by the end of this week.
NO MORE ALLEY CLEANUP
“We’re done doing alleys,” Councilman Jeff Kelley said. “There will be no more dumping in alleys, even during fall and spring cleanup.”
The upcoming fall cleanup will be the last time the city will do any pickup of debris and trash in the city’s alleyways.
“There is pickup in front, and in the future, that’s what people must use,” noted Johnson. Dumping of trash and debris in alleyways has gotten bad enough even beyond fall and spring cleanup, that the city currently has problems with normal trash pickup.
“I can’t get our garbage truck down the alleys,” added Johnson. “People aren’t supposed to pile debris and junk there normally anyway. Not picking up in alleys during cleanup will make it a lot nicer.”
OTHER BUSINESS
French spent the half hour before the council meeting started speaking with a group of Boy Scouts.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeremy Hook informed the council that he was being transferred to new responsibilities out of Blackfoot. He will be replaced by Sgt. Gary Yancey. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Yancey is an administrative sergeant who will be adding law enforcement for the north end of Bingham County to his current responsibilities.
The council expressed its appreciation for Hook’s efforts around Shelley and its environs and wished him the best at his new posting.
The city is considering updating its water use study. The city’s engineer, Forsgren and Associates, is preparing a scope of work for the council’s consideration. Gaydusek noted that the city has already budgeted money for this purpose.
Local businessman Brad Miller was appointed Shelley’s Planning and Zoning Commission by the council.