SHELLEY – The Shelley City Council met recently to discuss plans for their Fourth of July celebration in hopes of salvaging the holiday in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the city rejecting proposed plans.
Jayme Peters represented a group trying to achieve some sort of fireworks display.
City Attorney BJ Driscoll warned the council that Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) will not cover Shelley in the case of someone claiming that they contracted coronavirus at the event and would leave the city open to a lawsuit or tort claim. Moreover, one of the other major concerns voiced by Driscoll was the time frame. He explained that most other fireworks displays have been preparing for months to ensure that the show goes without a hitch.
Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler added to the discussion, including the need for proper permits from the state for the Fourth of July parade, which would involve crossing a state highway. Because the parade route crosses a highway, they would have had to request a permit to close the highway for a specific amount of time, which can take months to get approval.
Mohler explained that they would also have to ensure that they have the right amount of security in place and the officers would not necessarily be the security force utilized. He explained that he can put a high visibility vest on a person and have them work like a crossing guard but that is not the same as having someone that can prevent or break up an altercation.
The council did not want to take the risk of losing their approval from ICRMP for Spud Days and other events. The members expressed the desire of wanting to hold an event but without proper insurance in place, they could not vote in favor of the proposed plan.
Mayor Stacy Pascoe chimed in before voting, stating that he understands how the people feel and that he too is ready for the quarantining and social distancing procedures to be over, but also understands that if it were to go forward without insurance, it could jeopardize other events.
Councilman Earl Beattie made a motion to deny the request of use of any city park or closing of streets for the Fourth of July celebration and that they would forgo taking part in a fireworks display. Council member Adam French is the only one who voted in favor, being outvoted three to one.