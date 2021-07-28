SHELLEY – Despite support from the Shelley Planning and Zoning Commission which approved the 375-plot subdivision at the end of East Center Street, the city council had a different opinion Tuesday night about that much growth at one time which would ultimately lead to a “no” vote from them. The council spent the better part of an hour discussing their opinions on the subject before Mayor Stacy Pascoe asked for a vote.
The council chambers were packed with people from the community wanting to hear the decision on the proposed 375-plot subdivision, and it would not take long for the council to discuss the item. After City Attorney BJ Driscoll explained the fee increase for sewer connections, the concerns about Fox Crossing Subdivision filled the air.
Pascoe was the first to explain why he felt it would not be suited well for the city of Shelley to receive such a massive influx of new homes built as it could potentially add upward of one-third additional residents. The addition of the people is not the problem but rather the lack of infrastructure to handle it, he noted.
Pascoe explained that to handle that level of influx of people, not only would they need to purchase a new garbage truck and cover-over transport truck, but there is no definitive answer as to whether they would be able to tie into the rest of the municipal systems including the wastewater system run by Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority (EIRWWA).
Pascoe’s final piece of the puzzle would be that of the school system. He stated that he had spoken with the Shelley school superintendent about the logistics of growth in the area especially with the bond they had passed earlier this year. It was stated that each grade could have a total addition of 30 students before there would be need for additional adjustments to be made.
Pascoe also made it a point to note that although the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plat application, they did not take into account the rest of the information that would otherwise be deemed as necessary to make a decision. He commented on Shelley’s Comprehensive Plan and how this could be seen as going against their plans for future development. He thanked them for their service and turned the time over to the council members.
Each member of the council then gave their input. Councilman Adam French was very vocal about not wanting this level of growth in the City of Shelley to take place all at once because of the amount of strain it would put on the infrastructure. Councilman Leif Watson was a little more outspoken on the matter, stating that the city of Shelley should want growth, but maybe not in such a large amount all at once. Councilman Earl Beattie and Councilwoman Kim Westergard had similar points to make, but all would agree that this size of development – all at once – may not be what is best for Shelley right now.
Pascoe asked for a motion on the item, to which it would be moved to deny the plat for the 375-plot housing development and the motion carried unanimously.