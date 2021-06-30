BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners along with county Public Works Director Dusty Whited, Shelley Mayor Stacey Pascoe, and Shelley Public Works Director Justin Johnson met to discuss and approve an agreement between the two entities regarding maintenance.
Whited and Johnson have worked well together in the past and were happy to hold the meeting to establish lines of communication so the two are not overlapping unnecessarily.
Whited and Johnson focused on plans ahead for the winter and snow removal, explaining that the City of Shelley is no longer going to be removing snow from driveways and in areas where things overlap or in the area of impact, they will continue to plow or help clear the roadways. Whited noted that they will help where they can as well and have no issues in aiding in different ways.
Other areas where the county and city of Shelley will plan to work together include the walking path along the river and the North Bingham Park. Shelley explained that they work to try and keep the path clear and found that the people of Shelley appreciate it substantially.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked when the city plans to seal coat their portion of the walking path so the county can plan to do it at the same time. It was decided that they will explore the option for next year and plan to work together on the project. Johnson also said he normally spends the extra hour it takes to clear the area of the county property at North Bingham Park when he plows the snow there because he likes to have the area available for the people of Shelley.
The two entities explained that they have no reason to not work together on the projects seeing as it benefits the people of Bingham County and the city of Shelley. They feel that the little overlapping is more beneficial to allow it to happen than to be extremely strict and only maintain their respective sections.
Pascoe asked about how the county deals with mosquitoes in certain areas. Commissioner Jessica Lewis gave Pascoe the information needed to contact their contractor that the county uses to spray for mosquitoes. Shelley has received complaints about masses of mosquitoes along the pathway in the evening which led to the questions about abatement.
The two entities are primed and ready to work cohesively on projects now and in the future, with expectations of Shelley annexing into the area of impact in the near future.