SHELLEY – The Shelley School District Superintendent posted on their Facebook on Friday a pleasant reminder that classes would be back in session on Monday, Oct. 12, following the conclusion of the harvest break.
Shelley Superintendent Chad Williams posted a 31-question survey for residents and patrons in Shelley to review and provide their input regarding updates and repairs at each of the buildings in the district.
Williams provided information that depicted how fiscally responsible they have been over the years with funds and how the district has learned to make each dollar go further, but as time marches on, some of the facilities are in need of updates and repairs.
DISTRICT-WIDE
The district on a general basis purchases three new buses every two years. According to their questionnaire, the district will only need to acquire three new buses over the next seven years, and will cost patrons a total of $74,000 because of grants and specialized programs. Without the outside help, three new buses would cost $300,000.
Safety is also a top priority district-wide, with a desire of installing single-point entries at some of the schools that currently do not have them as well as updating the camera systems to ensure that any undesired visitor may be identified should the need arise. Adding to the hope of fixing safety, electronic doors are in need of updating with systems that are accessible through smartphones according to the questionnaire.
Other major district-wide improvement items included potential paving of the bus parking lot in comparison to bringing in a grader and releveling the gravel. Constructing a dry storage facility and utilizing a large, indoor freezer allowing the district to take advantage of state commodity options.
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Some of the systems at the high school are over 25 years old and are in need of major overhaul. The fire alarm system is 20 years out of service and parts to replace any piece that malfunctions will be near impossible. The PA system is 28 years old, and like the fire alarm system, will be hard to find the replacement parts.
The internals are not the only parts of the survey for the high school. Requests for input on a new PA system for the football stadium is listed as well. Currently, the school is using one owned by a patron who has allowed the school to use it.
The soccer and baseball/softball fields are also on the list as needing fenced in as a way to prevent vandalism and allow the school to charge admission to those games as well.
The bleachers in the gym are also in need of updating. They are 28 years old and the original seats are no longer available.
Sprinkler systems, a concession stand, bathroom facility, and storage are also listed as items for input from the community.
HOBBS MIDDLE SCHOOL
The roof at Hobbs Middle School continues to be an issue with leaking above the gymnasium. Although there have been repairs made on the roofing, the largest part is still in need of attention.
While working on Hobbs, they also would like input on installing a new central heating and air conditioning system at the school. Currently, Hobbs is the only school in the district that does not have air conditioning and they do not want that to be an issue for safety for the students during the hotter months in the year.
The fire system at Hobbs is also 20 years old, the bleachers are 44 years old, and parking is becoming an issue when events are held at the school. To alleviate the parking issue, they are suggesting demolition of the old Ag shop — which currently requires maintenance — and building an auxiliary parking lot there for parents to utilize when attending their children’s functions.
STUART ELEMENTARY
The gym floor at Stuart Elementary is a safety concern as there are places in the floor where it is bubbling up and becoming a trip and fall hazard not only for students but the other extracurricular activities that are utilizing these facilities.
Other issues at Stuart Elementary include fixing cracks in the concrete near entrances and cracks in the asphalt where they would be considered a safety hazard and installing a single-point access for the school.
Riverview is not listed as needing any major updates or repairs in the next seven years and did not have any questions pertaining to that specific building.
SUNRISE ELEMENTARY
At Sunrise, they are exploring the options of a sprinkler system that should provide savings on watering the property over the long run, a new roof on the school, and rebuilding the circular track. The track was removed when a construction project required it.
DISTRICT OFFICE
There are plans to do renovations at the district office because with the increase of members to the community, it is expected that this location will need to be utilized for kindergarten as well as special needs. Because of this expectation, they want input on installing ADA approved playground equipment, and to fit the rooms with what will be needed to house these programs.
Parents, patrons, and residents are asked to go through the survey so the district may better plan for what will be needed in the next seven years. The survey can be found on the Shelley School District Facebook page and website.