SHELLEY – Shelley City Council members have scheduled a discussion/workshop about the upcoming city budget at 6 p.m. this Thursday in City Hall. This meeting is open to the public; however, no public comment will be received.
Among items to be discussed in the budget workshop are wages, merit wages, cost of living increases and health insurance.
In other business that took place at last week’s council meeting, Dayle Searle, chair of the tree committee in Shelley, recognized the winners of the best yard and businesses.
“The tree committee appreciates individuals and businesses that make an effort to make their property attractive,” Searle said. “Neat-looking businesses and homes make Shelley more attractive.”
Three families’ yards were nominated for the best home landscaping. Kathy and Michael Curnutt received a gift card and an award for Best Home Landscaping 2019.
The 2019 business winner goes to the Bank of Commerce. Representing the bank, Carla Tew received the award and a dozen doughnuts.
The winner of beautification of small spaces was Sweet Life Nutrition. Sandi McKinlay and Marci Buffett received the award and a dozen doughnuts.
“It didn’t seem right to give them doughnuts but a dozen vegetables didn’t sound so good,” Searle said.
To see photos of the lawns and landscapes, go to City of Shelley Tree Committee on Facebook.
Engineer Rodney Ellsworth reported the council members on development of the Cach property and access to the city-owned railroad spur. Voting 4-0, council members tentatively approved the request to explore development of half of the road and to consider using the railroad spur in their plot.
Pam Dooley presented the idea of a recreation program to engage as many young people as possible. She pointed out 14 high schools in North Dakota have joined together to open up video possibilities.
Mayor Stacy Pascoe said, “Some people are organizing teams at a young age with the mental image of a trophy in the trophy case.”
“This is just the beginning of this project,” council member Kim Westergard said.
City Engineer Dave Noel with Forsgren Associates discussed the ongoing water projects and gave council members an update on the city’s water study.
“The tank project is almost at the final complete stage,” he said. “The upgrades to well number four are up and running. There is increased capacity if the main well should go down. In well number two, there is 12-inch casing all the way down; however, there seems to be a smaller pipe at the bottom of the well.”
He suggested pulling the pump out and running a camera down it to see the specifics.
Regarding well number five, “the developer provided property (for the well) but it is not strategically placed,” Noel said.
The design phases of the booster pump station that is to be placed on the hill should be finalized this summer. Construction would begin in the spring of 2020.
“Most people appreciate the increased pressure,” the mayor said. “It’s mostly a positive thing.”
Council members voted to buy two TraffiCloud modules this year. These modules will be able to track average speed and the volume of traffic. They can be mounted on existing poles in the city and moved to new locations as needed.
Police Chief Rod Mohler said, “We will be able to utilize them quite a bit. Give it a year; we will be able to compile data. Any information is better than none. I think it could come in handy, I really do.”
Under old business, the council is considering participating in a vehicle leasing program. Councilman Jeff Kelley would like some analysis about the program; Mayor Pascoe would like some references. The discussion was tabled until more information was available.