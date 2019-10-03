SHELLEY — A satellite office for the Bingham Crisis Center opened for Shelley/Firth residents the first week of July and it’s already making a difference, officials said at a vigil for domestic violence awareness here Thursday night.
“We’ve already seen an increase in services being sought from the Shelley/Firth area,” center executive director Scott Smith said toward the beginning of the third and final Domestic Violence Awareness vigil held in Bingham County for the year during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shelley’s vigil was held at the city’s main park.
The reason a satellite office was needed at all is the unfortunate thing, but the services provided by the center were appreciated.
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe read a proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city.
“I appreciate the job you’re doing with the satellite office, it’s a great program,” Pascoe said. “I want to thank the volunteers and the paid staff. You don’t have to talk to too many police officers to find out there’s more going on than we know about when it comes to domestic violence.”
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler repeated a thought that’s been prevalent from law enforcement officials during the vigils this week, and that’s doing what it takes to ensure that domestic violence is handled properly after an earlier decision this year by the state Supreme Court that changed the way domestic violence calls are investigated.
“I’m proud to say that I had a part in getting the satellite office in Shelley,” Mohler said. “The decision by the Supreme Court was a bad decision in how we can investigate these cases. We had a meeting of chiefs of police, and there was a unanimous decision that we will do everything we can to get that changed. We will be at the state capitol in January to make our voices heard. It doesn’t just handicap what we can do, it affects the victims.”
Smith said the satellite office in Shelley has taken off quicker than he expected.
Those gathered at Thursday’s vigil heard from a survivor of domestic violence — or, as Smith put it, a “thriver” — when Jamie Irwin told of her past experiences. Irwin also spoke at the vigil in Aberdeen Wednesday night.
She said she suffered various forms of abuse in an early marriage.
“Our home was hell,” Irwin said. “My husband controlled everything I did. He was abusive in every way — physically, emotionally, verbally, financially. We moved around a lot. I left several times, but I went back.”
She said they ended up in Maine. Her ex-husband would hit her with a 2x4 board, she said, and there was a time he went to their landlord and asked for a hammer. Thankfully, she said, they didn’t give him one.
She was married to the man for 13 years, Irwin said, and she finally left with help from counselors.
“It helped to know I wasn’t by myself,” she said. “I knew I had to get out.”
Irwin said she later found someone to love, and it was unconditional love.
“There’s always a way out,” she said. “The staff at the crisis center is the best that’s ever been.”