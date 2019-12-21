SHELLEY — Shelley Kiwanis Club members, with the help of students from both Shelley and Firth high schools, loaded and delivered 252 Christmas dinners to families in the Shelley and Firth areas Thursday afternoon.
Each family receives two boxes of food that include ham, potatoes, a cake or brownie mix, milk, frosting, bread, jam, green beans and other items.
As they were loading groceries into two boxes, students were asked their thoughts on this project.
“It’s really fun,” Shelley High School sophomore Katelyn Anderson said. “It’s good we’re helping other families.”
“I like the feeling that comes from doing this,” Firth High School senior Robert Fielding said.
“It’s really fun; I like being able to help people,” FHS sophomore Jessie Mitchell said.
“It makes me feel good helping other people and helping the community,” SHS senior Isaiah Horlacher said.
“I think it’s awesome; it’s a great deal,” Justin Johnson said.
The service project was started in 1987 “because we wanted to,” Kiwanis member Craig Geary said.
Names of families who could be helped are collected through the schools and churches.
Kiwanis President Blake Stewart said, “In my three years with Kiwanis, this is my favorite project. The students work fast and readily help.”
Past Kiwanis President Ross Foster said, “This is our biggest expense of the year. Half of the money for this project is raised by Shelley and Firth students ringing a bell for two weeks at Broulim’s. People in this community are so generous; this is an effort of the whole community. The donations are kept in Shelley and Firth.”
He added, “Kiwanis members have spent countless hours getting ready for this food drive. This project allows students to put their hands on and physically touch items that will benefit families in a big way.”
Handmade stocking caps were added to the food boxes.
Student organizations that participated in this project included Shelley Key Club, Natural Helpers, National Honor Society and Firth Key Club as well as members of other clubs at FHS.
Boxes to hold the food were provided by Volm Bags. Doug’s Meats provided the hams and Broulim’s provided the groceries.
Kiwanis member Karla Tew said, “We thank people who made donations.”