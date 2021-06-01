SHELLEY/FIRTH – The Shelley-Firth Volunteer Fire Department has been paying attention to the amount of development taking place in their backyard and went to the Bingham County commissioners last week to discuss their hopes and plans as their rural area becomes more urban.
Brandon Jolley and Randy Adams were joined by another member of their volunteer department to explain to the commissioners that they are at the point to need a full-time chief on staff as growth in their neck of the woods continues to boom. Concerns about funding were at the top of their list being a volunteer department. Contrary to what one may think, the Shelley-Firth Volunteer Fire Department is a paid position at $12 an hour when on the scene of a fire and has an EMT on staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if they had a dollar amount in mind for what they would want to pay for this full-time chief position. Adams hesitated before saying, “Between $80,000 and $100,000. We will most likely be budgeting between $100,000 and $120,000 because of benefits.”
They wanted the county’s help in exploring ways to find the funding to pay for the position and noted that part of the funds they receive for offering ambulance services to Firth also go to Blackfoot. Following some research from Commissioner Jessica Lewis, she identified that the Blackfoot Fire and Ambulance receive $103,000 with an average of under 70 calls per year according to the information she had. On the north side, Idaho Falls receives a similar dollar amount of the funds for helping in Shelley but respond to nearly five times as many calls as Blackfoot. The volunteer department feels that they could easily handle those additional calls that Blackfoot is responding to with some adjustments.
County Clerk Pam Eckhardt also wanted to explore the options regarding their tax funds that they receive each year and will be aiding in the petitioning for additional funds over the next few years to ensure that they have the funds available to expand as they find necessary. The expansion will hopefully include a new (or at least new to them) ambulance and a fire truck.
The plan to add this new permanent position serves as testament to the growth happening in Bingham County and indicates the need to build on the current infrastructure.
RIVER BOTTOMS UPDATE
Bingham County along with the Shelley-Firth Fire District filed an emergency with the state within 24 hours of the start of the blaze that burned for more than three days in the Lavaside-Firth area. The conversation around this came up when Jolley asked about the bill they received and asking about ways to pay it. According to Manwaring, the amount of damage done outside of the 24-hour memorandum of understanding window (MOU) that each department has with one another that states that they will help for the first 24 hours without any charges to the area department. Because a large amount of the fire was handled in the first 24 hours, the amount of damages and costs incurred during the next few days did not tally up enough to bring in state funds to help with the bill. Ultimately, they were told not to worry and they would help with finding solutions to the costs and debt acquired from the fire.