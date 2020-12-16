SHELLEY/FIRTH – The annual Goodfellow’s drive to help families in need in both Shelley and Firth is underway and will continue through Dec. 19. Bell ringers for the annual drive are needed on a volunteer basis and the Kiwanis Club is asking for help.
For more than 35 years, the Kiwanis Club of Shelley and Firth has been raising funds to provide Christmas dinners for the people of Firth and Shelley who are in need.
The goal is to raise around $6,000 to assist in the building of the boxes for those in need.
The boxes will be built by Shelley and Firth students and the boxes will be filled on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Shelley High School and will be distributed shortly thereafter.
Around 250 families will be served this year.
“There’s a need for people to ring the bell,” Kiwanis Club board member Kim Adams told Community Pioneer in Shelley. “This is an opportunity for businesses, families and individuals to do service over the Christmas season.”
Those interested in signing up for days through Dec. 19 can do so by contacting the Kiwanis Club.
The bell ringers will be in service outside of Broulim’s in Shelley.
“We are also accepting donations, if people would rather donate directly,” Adams said.
One hundred percent of donations go to building Christmas dinner boxes and donating hams to the Shelley food bank.