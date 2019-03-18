NAMPA — Shelley High School led a strong charge among Bingham County teams participating in the 2019 Idaho high school cheer and dance championships here over the weekend.
In Dance competition, Shelley was strong in each division — strong enough to win the overall 4A state championship.
Shelley was first in the Military Division, second in the Hip Hop Division, second in the Kick Division, and first in the Dance Division.
Snake River High School did well in the 3A Dance competition, taking third place in the Military Division and third in the Hip Hop Division.
In the 4A Cheer competition, Blackfoot was second in the Show Division, and Shelley was third in the All-Girl Stunt Division.
Christa Stufflebeam, head cheer coach at Blackfoot, said her team was in three routines, with show being the hardest worth the most points. Stufflebeam said Blackfoot lost to first place Idaho Falls by five points in that category.
“We didn’t do as well in sideline or pom, but they did pretty good,” Stufflebeam said. “Once they tabulated the scores we came out fifth overall, and we only missed fourth place by one point to Preston.”
Stufflebeam said it was the first time in BHS history that a cheer team has been to state.
“It was a brand new experience for us,” she said. Along with the team members, Stufflebeam gave credit to the work of Blackfoot assistant coach Heather Grimmett.
In 3A Cheer events, Snake River was fourth in the Pom Division, first in the All-Girl Stunt Division.
In the 2A overall competition, Firth High School took third place and Aberdeen High School had a strong showing as well.
Firth was second in the Co-Ed Show Division while Aberdeen was third. Firth won the Pom Division event, Firth was second with Aberdeen placing third in Sideline Division, and in Co-Ed Stunt Division Aberdeen came out on top with Firth finishing second.