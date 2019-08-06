SHELLEY — Over 400 people celebrated the finale of the summer reading program at the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley last week.
“It was so fun,” Austin Dobson, 13, said. “I liked the frozen t-shirt challenge best. I whacked the t-shirt so hard, I had marks and holes all over it.”
The object of the frozen t-shirt challenge is to open up and put on a frozen t-shirt.
What were some favorite books?
Austin said his favorite books are the Aragon series. “It’s a good fantasy.” he said.
“The party was awesome,” Ian Dobson, 14, said. “I like the Percy Jackson book series. I like anything about Greek mythology and Roman mythology.”
The Dobson brothers helped serve hamburgers and hot dogs. Sno-cones were also served.
The DJ Jason James with Jayboy DJ Entertainment “was awesome,” Jacqueline Wittwer said.
“It was super well attended,” library director Heidi Riddoch said. “Over 420 people attended and not everyone ate.” The library had 420 plates for the hamburgers.
“I’m pleased how it turned out,” she said. “The staff and the volunteers did a great job putting it on.”
Besides the frozen t-shirt challenge, face painting was available.
Prizes included Marvel Universe memorabilia, Domino’s gift cards, money, games, swimming passes, books, and one Black Panther ukulele.
Game Stop in Idaho Falls and Doug’s Meats in Shelley helped to sponsor the celebration.
Last Tuesday, to celebrate the end of the summer reading program, an inflatable slide was brought into the City Park in Firth, much to the delight of the 50 readers attending the party.
The summer reading program went from the beginning of June to the end of July.