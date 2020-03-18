SHELLEY – A proposal to improve the city fountain was presented to Shelley City Council members last week.
Tasha Bere, co-chair of Shelley Supporter of the Arts, explained four grants were used to enhance art in Bingham and Bonneville counties.
The Shelley Supporter of the Arts is a non-profit organization that works to obtain grants for projects to help the arts.
“A grant totaling $2,500 was used to purchase sheet music for the Shelley High School music program,” Bere said. “For the high school art show, $700 was provided for prizes. The art show continues through Monday, March 30, at the Candy Jar in Blackfoot. We are looking into sponsoring summer camps and an art show at Spud Day.
“We would like to start with the Shelley fountain. We have three potential grants that could fund a statue for the fountain.”
Councilwoman Kim Westergard said the committee could work with Dayle Searle, chair of the Tree Committee, to develop plans for this project. Shelley High School art teacher Danial Borup had previously been contacted to design a statue to be placed somewhere in Shelley.
Jacqueline Wittwer, a representative of the North Bingham County District Library, asked the council members to approve free swimming passes for the library’s summer reading program. This suggestion was approved unanimously by council members.
Council members have approved free swimming passes in previous years. The difference this year is the distribution of those swimming passes.
When accompanied by a paying adult, 400 free passes will be distributed to kids who are younger than 12 years old. In addition, 100 free swimming passes will be given to teens, ages 12-18.
These swimming passes are given to kids and teens who earn them through the library summer reading program.
Jaden Gonzalez and Chad Armstrong were hired to work with the Shelley Public Works Department. They will be paid at entry level.
Council members declared a Toshiba copy machine surplus property. It will be taken to Pacific Recyclers.
Under old council business, City Attorney B.J. Driscoll explained the replacement of sections in the Snow Removal Ordinance (City Ordinance 602) make it “clear and consistent.” Sections 3 and 4 of this ordinance says the mayor or designee will make a snow removal proclamation resulting in parking limitations until conditions are no longer hazardous. This was approved 4-0.
Council members tabled consideration of a Subdivision Irrigation Requirement Application for a prescribed irrigation system. It will be brought up at a later date.
City Clerk/Treasurer Sandy Gaydusek explained building values in Shelley are $7,857,515 during 2019. Businesses licenses and building permits in the City of Shelley totaled $42,624 in 2019 compared to $15,516 obtained in 2018.
“Most of the growth was because of the 54 commercial units in Shelley,” Gaydusek said. “There is more growth in the city.”
She also notified the council members of two city clean-up activities for spring.
Spring break up limits are in effect March 16 on Hanson Road from West Fir St. to Country Club Rd. Heavy trucks and equipment with two axles or more are prohibited from traveling on this road. Heavy truck and equipment from adjacent fields are prohibited from turning around on or otherwise damaging Hanson Avenue also. The speed limit has also been reduced to 25 mph during this time.
The city will conduct the annual spring cleanup for all organic debris from April 20 to April 24, for city residents. Debris may be placed curbside for pick up. No debris may be placed in the alley. The city will no longer pick up in the alley so everyone participating must place their debris curbside. Do not place debris out any earlier than April 18.
For more information on these items, call City Hall at (208) 357-3390.
In other department news, Parks and Rec Director Mikel Anderson said soccer sign-up, baseball, and junior bees are going well. The city will start cleaning the pool on April 1.
Police Chief Rod Mohler gave an update on three police vehicles.
“Two are now in Blackfoot; one more vehicle will be added,” he said. “Within three weeks, they should be equipped and we will have three new rigs ready to go.”
Mayor Stacy Pascoe said, “We have obtained a grant for a 36-inch line to run along the greenbelt. I will contact Forsgren Associates to have it surveyed. (Forsgren) will need to mark where we want the line to go for us to obtain the grant.”