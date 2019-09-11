SHELLEY – At the end of a long public meeting, the Shelley City Council discussed the possible revival of the city’s long defunct fire whistle on Tuesday night.
The fire whistle discussion was the last topic on the floor before the council went into executive session at 9:45 p.m. According to city clerk and treasurer Sandy Gaydusek, the executive session ended an hour later.
Other matters discussed on Tuesday included four separate water issues, speed limits and student pick-up issues on city streets and the Just Serve volunteer program.
BLOW THAT HORN
“A group of constituents have approached me as to the possibility of reviving Shelley’s fire whistle and blowing it at noon like it used to,” said Councilman Jeff Kelley during city officer reports. “They found the old fire whistle and now folks want it back.”
This sparked the most lively discussion of the evening.
In reality, the whistle is actually a high-volume horn like the one that still goes off every day at noon in Blackfoot.
“What purpose would blowing the whistle at noon every day serve?” asked city attorney B.J. Driscoll, weighing in on the side of the people who didn’t see the utility of reviving the noon whistle.
“And how much would this cost?” asked council member Kim Westergard. “I wouldn’t want the city to pay for this,” she remarked, noting the whistle served no purpose other than nostalgia.
Gaydusek pointed out, “We had budgeted money for years to repair the whistle and then dropped it since nothing got done to fix it.”
“Yes, it’s a foo-foo thing,” Kelley commented. “Mind you, this is not my idea. I’m just bringing forward something that many in the city have asked for.”
“How many people?” Driscoll asked. “One or two?”
“I would estimate it’s more than 50 people,” Kelley replied. “It’s a nostalgia thing. In a world that doesn’t feel safe anymore, people remember going home at the noon whistle to have lunch.”
The fire whistle will likely be on the council agenda in October.
CITY BUTTE WATER
Two meeting items dealt with water issues on the butte east of city limits. This area is within the city’s impact zone for future annexation. Many homes on and around the butte are already hooked up to city water.
The first item was a request by Morrel and Judy Hampton for their four-acre lot on E 900 N to receive city water.
“Given that we’ve heard there may be a 77-lot development coming (in my neighborhood), I like to ask if the city will change its mind regarding my lot for sale,” Hampton said. “It will sell better if there were city water on it. … We are not going to subdivide.”
The lot is adjacent to another property Hampton owns on City Butte which hosts his shop. That lot already has city water.
The discussion circled the topic of whom the city should provide city water. The council members’ concern was to avoid setting a precedent where anyone in the impact zone could demand a city connection.
“We are not going to give city water to places we’re not going,” Kelley said, referring to the areas that the city was likely to annex in the near-term.
The council voted to approve a request for a one-inch line and hookup for two reasons. First, since the Hampton lot is next to properties which are already on city water, the City Butte area will be annexed sooner rather than latter.
Second, the City Butte area will certainly be annexed into Shelley sometime in the future.
The other water issue for City Butte was an inquiry by Milon Neilson representing the architectural control committee (ACC) for the Willow Estates subdivision. An ACC is a type of subdivision group with homeowner’s association powers and responsibilities.
Because the subdivision has three fire hydrants which are supplied with city water, Willow Estates is responsible for their maintenance. The ACC has had the hydrants serviced every five to six years. After consultation with Justin Johnson, the city’s public work’s director, the ACC asked if the city would do the annual maintenance on the hydrants.
Johnson added to the request his concerns: “I am worried that a contractor could damage one of those hydrants, which could also damage the city’s water lines which they are tied into.”
“If the city takes on the responsibility for maintenance on those hydrants, it would oblige the city to upgrade the water lines,” remarked Dave Noel from the city’s engineering firm, Forsgren Engineering. “The (current) six-inch line would not be adequate to supply a fire hydrant in case of a fire. It’s insufficient in its water supply. … You could only get 1,500 gallons per minute on that line so the line would have to upgrade to eight inches.”
State law requires a minimum of 20 psi to supply a fire hydrant. The water pressure provided by the six-inch line in Willow Estates is approximately 23 psi. The water pressure to a hydrant would increase if it is fed by a larger-capacity line.
“If we assume the maintenance, does Shelley also take responsibility for that water line?” asked Driscoll.
Noel responded, “Not if the city enters into a contract with Willow Estates to provide a service to maintain the hydrants.”
After more discussion, the council voted to approve a contract with Willow Estates to do annual maintenance on the three hydrants on a time and materials basis. The fees would be based on the city’s own schedule of internal charges between departments: $85 per hour for equipment and $30 per hour for labor.
Johnson estimated that the annual maintenance of the hydrants would take approximately an hour.
The city will present a written set of terms for Neilson to take back to the Willow Estates ACC for their approval.
WATER PRESSURES
The council voted to have the city’s engineering firm submit a quote for updating Shelley’s water study, including start and completion dates. The city’s budget already includes money earmarked for this purpose.
“This would not be a total revamp,” said Noel. “We would only update the sections that matter to Shelley. These would be the city’s current obligations and its sources for water supply.”
Noel pointed out that the last update was 2008 and a lot had changed since then, especially with new subdivisions built or proposed in the city’s annexation impact zone.
The study would provide a water model which would include a water pressure analysis for the entire water system.
“There is not much pressure (currently) to the north,” Noel pointed out.
The council expressed concern to Noel and Johnson about having adequate pressure for when the Copper Meadows subdivision homes were tied into city water next year. In anticipation of subdivision growth like Copper Meadows, the city completed a new water tank on City Butte less than a year ago. It also has plans to build a variable-pressure booster pump to supply adequate pressure throughout the city’s water lines.
Noel and Johnson assured the council that they would get the pump ordered and installed before Copper Meadows homes come on line for water.
The council also discussed the potential for water leaks on personal residential or commercial properties when the new booster pump comes on line. This will happen sometime in late spring or early summer.
When the booster is added to the city’s water system, the water pressure in the city’s water mains will increase substantially. This can cause water pipes and appliances like dish washers to leak if they have any faulty connections or weaknesses downstream of their connection to Shelley’s water lines.
“We need to inform everyone tied to city water to check their appliances before spring,” Kelley said. “When the booster goes on line, (property owners’) loose or faulty connections will leak everywhere.
“We need to inform everyone tied to city water to check their appliances before spring.”
SCHOOL ZONES
The council discussed where speed limits and school zones should be placed around Shelley’s three schools. While the council and the city’s police chief, Rod Mohler, each had their own opinion of where speed limits should change, they all agreed that there are not enough signs to tell drivers that they are in a school zone.
The council also discussed that the current pattern of parents parking to pick up their children from the elementary school may be unsafe.
“The pick-up at Sunrise is an accident waiting to happen,” said Mohler. Parents are currently parking on E. Fir Street past the gate into the Basic American Foods plant.
The council voted to put up four new school zone signs. They also approved 25 mph on E. Fir up to S. Park. From S. Park going east past Sunrise will be 20 mph.
Lincoln Avenue going north-south past the middle school will also be 20 mph.
Kim Adams is a volunteer coordinator for the JustServe volunteer service, responsible for running the internet volunteer-job board for the Shelley area. She gave a presentation to the council and then offered her help if Shelley wanted to set-up a listing on justserve.org.
JustServe.org is an internet-based volunteer exchange service, where people needing volunteer help can post their needs and volunteers can search and find needs they can fulfill.
“JustServe is a great tool for groups, for families and for individuals — whoever needs to find help and for those who want to help others,” Adams said. “For example, it can help seniors find people to come and help them remove snow or help them with yard work.”
“It takes just two minutes to register and create a listing,” Adams pointed out when describing the benefits for groups and civic jurisdictions like Shelley.
JustServe.org lists volunteer opportunities on their internet site, sorted by area. Volunteers in that area can then go online and find opportunities where they can lend their help.
“JustServe will have a parade entry in the Spud Day Parade,” Adams stated. “We will also have a booth at Spud Day.”
“I’m a stay-at-home mom and I have the time for anyone who needs help with registering with the online site,” Adam explained.
After the presentation was finished, the council directed the city clerk to go ahead and register the City of Shelley with JustServe.org so the city department heads can advertise their volunteer opportunities.
OTHER BUSINESS
Mayor Stacy Pascoe reported that Nancy Morris of the Daughter of the American Revolution had communicated with him. She requested that Shelley participate in the Bells Across America event to celebrate the Constitution.
“The Constitution was signed at 2 p.m on Sept. 17,” Pascoe explained. “The DAR asks that people step outside at 2 p.m. on that day and ring a bell to honor that moment and to ask the city’s participation.”
The council approved the request.
The council also approved a business license for a new barber shop at 220 S. State Street and for a landscaping business whose approval had been tabled at a previous meeting.
The council meeting for Sept. 24 was canceled by the council.