SHELLEY – Shelley’s Public Works Director Justin Johnson presented a possible amendment to the city’s snow removal ordinance during a city council meeting Tuesday night.
One of the ideas is if there is a snow proclamation, no car can park on the streets until the proclamation is lifted.
“How will people know there is a snow proclamation?” asked Mayor Stacy Pascoe.
“It can be publicized on the marquee, through text and the media,” Johnson said. “A banner can be made and then hung below the marquee (on State Street).
“Every storm does not require a proclamation,” he said. “If there is only an inch or two of snow, people would not need to move their cars off the streets. If four inches of snow falls, the street crews can clear the streets easier if cars are off the road, no cars are on the streets.
“The most difficult roads to clean are the narrow streets. It’s hard to get the snow equipment down the center of those streets, especially if cars are parked on both sides of the street.”
This ordinance will be on the council’s agenda at its next meeting Feb. 25.
Council members approved hiring a private company to remove snow from the sidewalks around City Hall.
Louise Street with Searle, Hart and Associates presented and discussed the audit for fiscal year 2018-2019 with council members.
“I’ll start at the top,” Street said. “One of the debt payments was missed; however, it was found and remedied. Payments are due in March and September. DEQ usually sends out notifications that payments are due but DEQ did not send out notifications to any number of cities this year. You can’t rely on DEQ to pay your debt payment.”
She encouraged the city to clear the uncleared checks from prior years.
“This is done yearly,” City Clerk Sandy Gaydusek said.
The city’s revenues are from increased property taxes, the levy rate, additional growth and intergovernmental money.
“You are keeping your expenditures below the revenues,” Street said.
Councilman Adam French said, “We have been proactive about projects in the city — taking care of the streets and the sewer tank — and our revenues are still going up.”
In other business, council members gave Rueben Estrada a temporary license to park his mobile food vending truck on city leased property on State Street until May 31.
“This is mainly a marketing factor for me; to let people know that my business is coming to town,” Estrada said.
The mobile food vending truck will be located across the street from the brick and mortar building he is remodeling for his barbecue business. Estrada estimates his brick and mortar building will be up and running by the end of May.
The council approved business licenses from Blackbird Rods, LLC, a restoration and body shop, and Tandi Martinez Day Care.
Council members also approved declaring 12 items as surplus property. These are police department computers and monitors.
“I will pull the hard drives out of them,” Police Chief Rod Mohler said. “It’s old. None of this property can be reused or repurposed.”
City Attorney BJ Driscoll suggested the council and the city’s planning and zoning board plan a joint meeting to discuss updates on the impact area agreement. The council and P&Z will meet next Tuesday at City Hall.
“The county wants to push growth around cities,” Driscoll said.
House Bills 353, 354, and 409 were discussed. Each of these bills deal with the 3 percent government entities are allowed to raise taxes each year. HB 355, that has been renumbered HB 409, deals with freezing property taxes for one year, however, school districts would be exempt. Council members were encouraged to write letters to their representatives.
Parks and Rec Director Mikel Anderson said more Junior Jazz basketball games are planned and the soccer flyers are out. Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council visited residents at the Gables.