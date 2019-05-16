BLACKFOOT – A 25-year-old Shelley man was bound over to District Court Thursday on a charge of forgery following a preliminary hearing before 7th District Magistrate Judge James H. Barrett, Jr., and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on June 6.
Chace K. Brewington is accused of tendering a counterfeit $100 bill for payment of a purchase at a Shelley gas station in February.
Brewington was the only one of 10 defendants scheduled for preliminary hearing on felony charges before Barrett to actually have one. Eight either waived, had their hearings continued or postponed, and one failed to appear.
Deputy Bingham County Prosecutor Jason Chandler called as witnesses against Brewington the manager of the Good To Go gas station and convenience store, the clerk who accepted the phony bill, and the Shelley Police officer who responded to the complaint.
Officer Weston Hayman said he went to the station the day after the bill was passed, examined it and deemed it fictitious, so he photographed it and took it for evidence.
When asked by defense attorney Manuel Murdoch why he thought it was fictitious, he said it felt like ordinary paper and had red ink on the back where genuine bills don’t. Murdoch asked Hayman whether he made a habit of examining money in his own possession closely enough to determine whether it was genuine, he replied yes.
Clerk Ryan Hayes testified that the bill didn’t feel quite right, but assumed that was because it was “old and beat up.” Hayes said he used a special pen kept for the purpose of determining whether money is real or counterfeit to test the bill, but because his hands shake due to a medical condition, it must not have made contact with the bill because no telltale mark appeared on it.
He said Brewington is a regular customer at the store, nearly always purchased the same item, and he had no cause to be suspicious of him.
He didn’t know the bill was fictitious until the following day when the manager, Karmen Brannan, called and told him, Hayes said. He replied “no” when Murdoch asked whether he made a habit of examining bills in his own possession to see whether they were real.
Brannan testified that when she was counting the money from the safe, she noticed that the texture of the bill felt odd and upon examination found it had Chinese writing on the back as well as other irregularities. She said when employees on each shift take in bills of $50 or $100, they’re required to put them in the safe immediately in a time-stamped envelope, and that the $100 bill in question was the only one taken during that particular shift.
Murdoch didn’t call any witnesses, but made a motion that the charge be dismissed on the grounds the state had failed to prove that his client knew the bill was counterfeit.
Barrett responded that the burden of proof is very low. “I’m going to bind him over.”
In other court business, the preliminary hearing for David W. Vail, 38, Blackfoot, on a charge of possession of heroin was cancelled when his attorney, Nathan Rivera, told the court the state plans to amend the charge to a misdemeanor. Vail was released on his own recognizance to report to his probation officer. Sentencing on the misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance was scheduled for May 22.
Preliminary hearing for Brandon S. Martinez, 41, Idaho Falls, on a charge of aggravated battery was canceled after his attorney Jeffery Kunz said the state was dismissing the felony charge in exchange for a guilty plea to misdemeanor battery. Kunz said Martinez did not hit the complainant, he pushed her. Barrett said the law considers “unlawful touching” to be battery.
Martinez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 days suspended, placed on two years probation, fined $300 plus $57.50 court costs and ordered to reimburse Bingham County $75 for his public defender’s fee. He is also to pay a $60 probation fee and serve the five days in jail within 60 days. Kunz said his client gets one day a week off from his job and will spend it in jail for the next five weeks.
Bryce E. Brumfield, 25, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson in District Court on June 10. He was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Christian A. Rivas, 23, Blackfoot, on a charge of domestic violence battery involving physical trauma in the presence of a child was continued to May 30 after public defender Manuel Murdoch told the court the defendant plans to engage private counsel.
A bench warrant with $25,000 bail was issued for Sarah Gladys Walters, 31, of Idaho Falls, when she failed to appear for preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Her attorney, Jeromy Pharis, said he has not had any contact with her to date, but she phoned and said she wouldn’t be in court because her car has a flat tire.
Brandi Ojeda, 43, Idaho Falls, made her initial appearance in magistrate court on a charge of forgery. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 6 and she was continued free on her own recognizance
Megan Gallagher, 26, Pocatello, waived her preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was bound over to district court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 10. She was released to pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Ashley L. Scott on a charge of aggravated battery was rescheduled to June 5, and she was appointed new counsel after public defender Jeffery Kunz said his firm has a conflict of interest in the case.
Preliminary hearing for Shane S. Millward on a charge of aggravated battery was continued to June 6 to give his attorney time to view a video of the alleged crime.