BLACKFOOT – A 35-year-old Shelley man went to the Bingham County Jail Wednesday morning, charged with stabbing his father with a pitchfork.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said deputies were called to a home in Shelley about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a reported stabbing. They found Delbert Rawson, 68, suffering from a wound allegedly inflicted by his son, Jonathan Rawson.
Both men were transported to the hospital were Jonathan Rawson was subsequently arrested and brought to jail a short time later. He has been charged with aggravated battery.
Rowland said father and son both live in the Shelley area but do not occupy the same household. He said detectives are investigating the stabbing and are in the process of interviewing people.