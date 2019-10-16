BLACKFOOT – A jury trial scheduled in January for the Shelley man charged with trying to kill his father with a pitchfork on May 29 was canceled Monday when he reached an agreement with the state to enter an Alford plea to a lesser charge.
Jonathan Rawson, 35, pleaded guilty before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson to battery with the intent to commit a serious felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9. He remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail.
An Alford plea means a defendant is not admitting that he committed the crime he’s charged with, but concedes that the state has sufficient evidence to convict him at trial.
Rawson was originally charged with battery with intent to commit murder for stabbing his father, Delbert Rawson, 76, in the chest, head, and face with a pitchfork as he slept at his Shelley home. He was also charged with burglary with the intent to commit murder for entering the home, aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to stab Robert Frisella with the same pitchfork used on his father, and misdemeanor battery for pulling the hair of Raven Frisella.
The three latter charges were dismissed, along with the enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, in exchange for his guilty plea. Rawson’s public defender Manuel Murdoch had asked the court to include a psychiatric evaluation for his client with the pre-sentence report, but Simpson, after questioning the defendant, said he would order it now.
Prior to accepting Rawson’s plea, Judge Simpson asked him what he had done that makes him guilty.
Speaking in a barely audible voice, Rawson replied, “I injured my father with a pitchfork,” but said he doesn’t remember doing it. He said also that he is addicted to methamphetamine and has mental health issues for which he is now on medication.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers told the court there are four witnesses to the assault, who came into the room and found Rawson on top of his father trying to stab him. Rogers said in Rawson’s mind he believed his father had been injuring children and he was trying to kill him in retaliation.