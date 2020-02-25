BLACKFOOT – Kilby Dee Williams, the 35-year-old Shelley man charged with seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, pleaded innocent to the charges in Bingham County 7th District Court Monday, and lost his bid to go free on his own recognizance or have his bail lowered.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson scheduled a pretrial conference for Williams on April 3 and a jury trial for April 28, He was remanded to custody of the Bingham County Sheriff with his original $150,000 bail in place.
Judge Simpson made the decision not to lower the amount of bail for Williams despite the fact his public defender Jeffrey Kunz presented five Letters of support from friends and family attesting to his character and asserting that he will not flee jurisdiction.
Kunz said Williams has no criminal record, will have his job back next month, and will be living with family in Blackfoot. He said a no-contact order with the victim is in place, and that the defendant will respect it.
Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin argued against releasing Williams on his own recognizance or reducing bail. He said it’s logical to consider a person facing seven life sentences to be a flight risk.
Judge Simpson agreed, and said the fact the alleged victim is only five years old was an additional aggravating factor in his decision against pretrial release or reducing bail.
According to court records, Williams turned himself in to police last month after a young girl witnessed him performing a sexual act on her five-year-old sister. She took her little sister to her bedroom and called their mother, to whom Williams admitted the abuse.
He allegedly told police he had sexually abused the child several times since December, including a rape, and the victim allegedly said there had been other occasions as well.