BLACKFOOT — Harley Howell, 25, of Shelley, was sentenced Monday in 7th District Court on a guilty plea of failure to report a death to law enforcement official and a coroner, which is a felony punishable by 10 years and up to $50,000.00.
According to a press release from Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Howell was living with his father and mother, Doug Howell and Danielle Howell, along with his grandmother, Naoma Ware. Ware was the mother to Danielle Howell.
Reports of Ware being severely malnourished and significantly mistreated by the family came to light after reports of the disappearance of Ware were reported to Bingham County, Rogers said.
Upon further investigation, Rogers said it became known that Ware had been missing since 2014. Due to the significant mistreatment and malnourished body of Ware, Rogers added, Danielle Howell directed Harley Howell to hide the body in order to protect the family from being charged with mistreating her mother’s health. Rogers said Harley Howell then moved the deceased body of his grandmother several time in an attempt to hide the body to protect his mother.
Danielle Howell died in a car accident in November 2019 which aided in bringing Ware’s case to light, Rogers added. As the reports came in of Ware missing, Detective Mike Marvin with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the case and discovered Ware’s body buried in the duck pen behind the family home.
After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Doug Howell had limited dealings with Ware, however, he pleaded guilty last fall to abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult, which is a misdemeanor under Idaho law.
Rogers commented that the case in its entirety is “eerie” and there are still suspicions remaining with how the family dealt with Ware both while she was alive and after her death as there have been many issues that have remained unanswered.
Rogers recommended that the court impose a sentence on Harley Howell of seven years fixed and three years indeterminate, for a total of 10 years, to be served in the Idaho Department of Corrections. Howell’s attorney, Doug Dykman of Pocatello, recommended to the court for the sentence to be probation based on his low mental capacity.
The court ordered Howell to be sentenced to three years fixed and seven years indeterminate for a total of 10 years and the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days to see if any progress will be made by Howell under treatment while in prison for that time.