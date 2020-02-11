The Shelley school board listened to the discussion about a four-day school week at a work meeting on Monday. From left are trustee Brian Osterman, vice-chair Lisa Marlow, Superintendent Chad Williams, chairman Cole Clinger, trustee Scott Fredrickson, and trustee Kara Higham. Public input will be received on this issue Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Shelley High School Little Theater.