SHELLEY – The second annual bazaar and luncheon will take place this Saturday at the Shelley Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes in Shelley. The theme is “Leap into Spring.”
The bazaar is open from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. and features baked goods, crafts and commercial items.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features five different kinds of homemade soups, bread, beverages, and apple pie.
“There is a luncheon special or people can buy items separately,” said Beverly Peeler, supervisor of the Shelley/Firth Food Bank.
This event is hosted by the North Bingham County Community Food Bank and Scout Troop 154.
Profits will be divided between the food bank and Scout Troop 154.
For more information, call Peeler at (208) 589-5547 or email her at shelleyfirthfoodbank@gmail.com
Angie Anderson heads up the Scout troop. She can be contacted at (208) 403-3971 or email her at shelleyscouttroop154@gmail.com